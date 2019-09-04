WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly threatening to kill a man while holding a steak knife within an inch of his stomach Monday.
City police charged Charlene L. Brewer, 30, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. Q3, with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 10:10 p.m. at residence.
Mrs. Brewer was held pending arraignment in City Court.
