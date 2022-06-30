WATERTOWN — For 109 years, generations of area residents have learned how to swim in the lap pool at the downtown YMCA.
But that long history with the community has come to an end.
The Watertown Family YMCA Board of Directors has announced that the pool that served so many will be closed permanently after a structural evaluation determined it was no longer safe.
The pool recently was drained and won’t be refilled, YMCA CEO Denise K. Young said.
Results of the most recent assessment recommended the closure and decommissioning of the pool to ensure the safety of members and guests, she said.
With the age of the lap pool, the YMCA has “done due diligence and conducted structural assessments twice in the past five years,” she said.
Despite the lap pool’s closure, the YMCA will offer lap pool swim opportunities at varying times in the recreational pool at the downtown center.
The Watertown High School pool also will be open to lap pool swimmers from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. during the week, by appointment only through GroupEx PRO at the YMCA beginning on July 5.
The downtown facility’s lap pool has been a community asset for more than a century.
Five generations of Jefferson County residents learned to swim at the YMCA.
The pool has helped form lifelong friendships and added countless healthy years to lives, according to YMCA officials.
Many young people also got their first job working at the pool.
The pool has been such an asset for the community that YMCA staff is working to set up an event to give residents a chance to tell their stories about their experiences at the pool.
Residents will have a chance to swim in a new lap pool at the $27.5 million aquatics and community center that will open in a former call center on Arsenal Street.
“We had hoped that the integrity of the lap pool would sustain until the new pools were complete at the end of next year. We are deeply disappointed that it is not to be and appeal to all to help us make sure the new pools happen,” Ms. Young said.
Final demolition work at the $27.5 million facility continues at the site, 148 Arsenal St.
A groundbreaking has been tentatively scheduled for the second week of July. The project is slated to be completed in November 2023.
For assistance with GroupEx PRO to reserve lap swim times in either the downtown YMCA recreational pool or the Watertown High School lap pool, contact YMCA member services at 315-782-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.