Oswego YMCA to reopen Monday, June 29

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA will open its pools on Monday.

The YMCA announced on its Facebook page it was opening the pools for scheduled lap swim and aquatic classes. Reservations are required.

Register at https://watertownymca.org/prog/group-exercise-schedules/group-schedules-downtown.

The pools are the latest of a series of programs that the YMCA will now be offering.

Outdoor group exercise classes for adults and some programs for kids have started. The outdoor classes are only open to members at this time.

If you have your membership on hold and would like to join a class, email the Y at customerservice@nnyymca.org to reactivate your membership so you can then register for classes.

Archery, basketball, soccer camp, dance, gymnastics and kicks4kids are being offered at the Y’s Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and Carthage sites.

The Y remains closed otherwise. Y officials are waiting word from the state to reopen from the coronavirus.

