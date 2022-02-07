WILTON — Democratic candidate for Congress Ezra Watson’s home may no longer be within the 21st Congressional District’s borders, but he has pledged to continue running for the seat anyway.
In an interview Sunday, Mr. Watson said he plans to continue his campaign for Congress in the newly configured north country district and would move into the district should he win the seat.
“I have decided at this time to keep going, stay in the race, put one foot in front of the other as I have been doing the whole time, with the recognition that if I actually win the seat, I will be moving farther north,” he said.
Mr. Watson, a self-described progressive Democrat with a focus on environmental issues, was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for NY-21, but has run a relatively small campaign compared to his later-announced competitors. The incumbent, Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has continued to lead the field in fundraising, national attention and nearly every other metric of a successful campaign.
Mr. Watson said he watched the redistricting process with interest, as his home in Saratoga County was already near the southern edge of the district as it was previously drawn. Now, his home lays just a few miles away from the district, solidly in the expanded NY-20 that includes most of Albany and the surrounding area. That district is expected to be solidly Democratic, but Mr. Watson said he wants to continue fighting for the north country.
“I have a vision in New York, and there are a lot of promising things in NY-21,” he said.
Mr. Watson is not a native of the region, but has lived here since 2012. He said he’s turned down raises and offers to move to major cities just to continue living in upstate New York.
He said his hope was that the NY-21 district would expand even further south of his home, but even while his current residence is outside of the new lines, there’s no reason to drop out of the race now.
There is no requirement for a representative to live in the district they represent in Congress; they must simply be an established resident of the state the district is located in. Mr. Watson would not be legally required to move into NY-21 if he were to win the seat there, but promised to do so anyway.
He said he’s continuing to move forward with his campaign, and recently printed a large amount of campaign materials at a Plattsburgh print shop to give out as he tours the district.
“I’m going to keep going, try to get the signatures to get on the ballot, and I plan to be in the primaries,” he said.
Mr. Watson is one of four candidates actively running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in NY-21. If he and the other three candidates successfully complete the petitioning process, they will stand in a primary election scheduled for June 28. The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
