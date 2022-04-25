WILTON — Ezra Watson, who initially sought to be the progressive, climate-focused candidate in the race for Congress in New York’s 21st District, has dropped out of the race.
Mr. Watson, a technician from Wilton, Saratoga County, was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy in NY-21, more than a year ago. He was unsuccessful in collecting enough signatures on his petitions to appear on the ballot in the June primary.
Initially he said he planned to run as an independent candidate, but the realities of low fundraising, a small campaign team and the setback of not making the Democratic primary have set in.
“Even though we have given it a good effort, and I was thinking about running as an independent in the next round of petitioning, I discussed it with the team and I feel like the momentum isn’t there,” he said.
Mr. Watson has run one of the smallest campaigns in the long race for NY-21, even though he’s been the longest-running candidate besides incumbent Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Campaign finance records filed with the Federal Elections Commission show Mr. Watson has raised only $3,797 in this election cycle, and had only about $458 left in available cash at the end of March.
He also retains a full-time job, often with odd hours, at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and said the long hours of campaigning on top of that job have become a strain.
He said he doesn’t want to exit politics altogether, however. Over the many months he’s spent campaigning, Mr. Watson said he’s made a lot of connections in political spheres and identified causes he would want to get behind.
“There are causes I can get behind, in my local area, that has to do with climate and the environment,” he said.
He said programs or groups advocating to pass environmental and economic legislation like the Green New Deal or a federal jobs guarantee have his attention currently, and he intends to get active in those spheres when the time is right.
Mr. Watson is not currently a resident of NY-21 as the lines exist now, although this year’s new congressional maps are still under review in the state court system. Mr. Watson said he doesn’t currently anticipate being able to vote in the NY-21 race, and won’t endorse either of the Democratic candidates currently on the ballot — Matthew F. Putorti and Matt Castelli.
“I would support either one of them in the primary,” he said.
As his campaign winds down, Mr. Watson said he’s looking forward to getting his head out of the campaign and resetting his goals.
“In the immediate term, not looking too far down the road, I’m going to take some time and get out of campaigning,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.