WILTON — A range of candidates have announced they’re running for Congress in New York’s 21st District, and Ezra Watson wants to stand out as the progressive choice in 2022.
Mr. Watson, a Wilton resident, said he’s running for office now because he is deeply concerned about the health of American representative democracy, and believes the federal government has lost sight of its responsibility to its citizens.
“I see failures in the system that just don’t make sense,” he said.
Mr. Watson, a northern California native who moved to Wilton in 2012, said he is first and foremost a climate-focused candidate, and is laser focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating as much of the global average temperature rise cause by the current levels of carbon emissions in the atmosphere.
He said he supports the Green New Deal, a broad, nonbinding government action plan popularized by progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling on the federal government to wean the country off fossil fuels and reduce other sources of greenhouse gasses.
Further than that, Mr. Watson said he wants to develop a program that would finance family farms as they move to more sustainable production methods, and further ensure the farm’s survival with ongoing financial support.
He said local farms that deliver food to the surrounding communities are some of the most environmentally-friendly ways to produce food, and wherever possible farms should be encouraged to sell locally and stay small.
“I support local farms that have to travel less distance to get their produce to the destination,” he said.
He said he would not support any environmental legislation that hurts family farms or makes it more expensive for them to do business without some sort of federal assistance to help cover costs.
Mr. Watson’s environmental positions include a tax on carbon emissions for corporations and fuel companies, and specific federal investment in green energy technology development.
Mr. Watson said he’s especially interested in green technology developments personally, because of his work in the semiconductor industry. He currently works as a technician at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Mr. Watson said he follows the progressive view on many other issues. He supports Medicare-for-all, specifically the plan championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., which calls for expanding Medicare into a national single-payer health insurance program.
Medicare would then also include dental, hearing vision and hospice care, as well as most other aspects of health care that are sometimes covered by separate, individual insurance plans.
He said that dovetails with another issue well known to many north county residents – addiction. With improved access to affordable health care, Mr. Watson said people suffering from the disease of addiction will finally be able to get the treatment they need.
He said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have made it clear that health care reform is desperately needed.
“Personally, I know someone who overdosed and passed away because of opioids during the pandemic, after they were furloughed,” he said. “This is an issue everywhere, for everyone.”
Mr. Watson also said he supports the concept of a Universal Basic Income, where every citizen whose annual income is under a certain cap is given a monthly check to cover necessities. Mr. Watson said he didn’t have an exact
“I’m a lifelong wage-earner, I’ve always worked for my money, and when you’re in that position you’re always on edge about losing your income,” he said. “I think people should have some guarantee of financial stability to lift that burden.”
He said, with work trends shifting towards automation in almost every sector, workers will need some sort of financial cushion or thousands could fall into poverty in the coming decades.
On gun control and the Second Amendment, Mr. Watson said the right to gun ownership is secured in the Constitution and he wouldn’t want to change that, but he does support a universal, loophole-free, federal background check requirement.
He said unequal laws across the country are a major issue that contributes to the levels of violence in states like New York that have strong gun control legislation, and he would like to see the federal government step up to fix that.
“I don’t see taking anyone’s guns away as a good idea,” he said. “I’ve owned guns in the past, I probably owned more under President Obama than under any other president, but I think we need to have common sense, federal background checks in every state.”
Mr. Watson said he knows the more progressive parts of his message won’t be easy to convince north country voters of – conservative ideals are common among regional voters and Republican candidates, especially incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, enjoy a strong base of support in the region.
But, Mr. Watson said he thinks there are core parts of his beliefs that every voter can find common ground with. He said he sees Republicans and Democrats alike buying electric vehicles, solar panels and making other green investments, and ultimately the climate crisis should be a bipartisan issue.
He said he believes north country voters don’t want to be lied to or sold misrepresentations, and he thinks he can make the case to the average voter with facts and plain-dealing.
He said there’s a big difference between his progressive ideals, which call for thoughtful and proportionate government oversight of industry, and socialism, which he’s been accused of supporting.
“I want the people of the north country to think for themselves, and I think they might like a progressive,” he said. “A lot of people up here voted for Donald Trump, twice, because they don’t trust the establishment. I’m not supported by any establishment.”
Mr. Watson is running as a Democrat, and is competing with Whitehall resident Matthew F. Putorti for the party’s nomination for the general election in November of 2022.
Mr. Watson said it does seem that Mr. Putorti is an establishment candidate – the former New York City-based lawyer moved to the north country in January and has pulled together a team of staffers who came from the campaigns of President Joseph R. Biden and former NY-21 candidate Tedra L. Cobb.
Mr. Putorti has already gotten support from Ms. Cobb, who was the Democratic candidate in 2018 and 2020, on social media.
“I’m running as an insurgent, essentially, but I’d like to think that having more official backing doesn’t necessarily mean someone will get more votes, if I run a good campaign,” Mr. Watson said.
In a statement, Mr. Putorti said he’s looking forward to the campaign, and intends to focus on issues facing working families, driven by the values of service, community, empathy and patriotism.
“Those are the values I have lived and demonstrated my entire life, and the values I know a majority of people in this district hold as well,” Mr. Putorti said. “Unfortunately, Elise Stefanik has betrayed those values in her fealty to political party and power. I look forward to earning the Democratic nomination and offering a strong contrast to Elise Stefanik.”
