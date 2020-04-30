WATERTOWN — Rascal the dog, despite his name, isn’t known to open car doors.
That’s mainly why owner Worth M. Hurlbut Jr. of Gouverneur is worried about his 10-year-old mixed German shepherd.
“I don’t know if somebody around Watertown is stealing dogs or what,” he said.
For weeks, since Rascal came up missing on March 25, Mr. Hurlbut has been running a classified advertisement in the Watertown Daily Times seeking information on his dog, who like his owner, has medical issues.
“He was like a son to me,” Mr. Hurlbut said on Monday a few hours before heading to Watertown for a doctor’s appointment. “I took him everywhere I went. Everyone who knows me, close friends or whatever, knows my dog.”
On March 25, Mr. Hurlbut stopped in at Tractor Supply in the Raymour & Flanigan/Big Lots plaza, Arsenal Street. He pulled up to one of the handicapped spots with his 2012 Ford Flex.
“There was quite a lot of people in the parking lot going in and out of the store,” he said.
With that amount of people entering and exiting, Mr. Hurlbut figured it was safe to keep his vehicle doors unlocked.
“Well, that was the biggest mistake I ever made,” he said. “I was in the store for 10 minutes. I come back out and my door was open and my dog was gone.”
He can only assume that somebody let Rascal out of his vehicle.
“He was barking at a car beside there,” he said. “He was awful protective of my car when I wasn’t in it. He has a soft spot for kids. I don’t know if a kid come along and opened the door or just what happened.”
Mr. Hurlbut said Rascal didn’t have a microchip for identification or an ID tag.
“He had a gray collar and when he was in my car, he had a lime green leash attached to him,” he said.
Mr. Hurlbut walked the perimeter of the store, calling Rascal’s name. Thinking his dog may have snuck inside the store, Mr. Hurlbut said he asked the store manager of Tractor Supply, who told him no dog was seen inside.
For the next four nights, Mr. Hurlbut returned to the area, searching woods in back of the stores and nearby streets. He knocked on neighborhood doors.
“I let everybody know and showed them a picture of him,” he said. “They’re awfully nice people, the ones I met. They’re good people. I can tell by talking to them.”
Rascal, Mr. Hurlbut said, suffers from the effects of a bout with Lyme disease, gets constant ear infections and has diabetes, for which he goes to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, Ogdensburg, for treatment.
As for himself, Mr. Hurlbut, 58, said he suffers from the effects of accidents at a local supermarket loading dock. Some of his spinal discs have been taken out, others repaired with “pins, screws and rods.” Another surgery is planned in Syracuse for August.
A friend of Mr. Hurlbut’s put a post on Facebook about his missing dog. He received a call in response, which caused him to note in his classified ad that Rascal was captured near “Tractor Supply, Community Bank area” of the plaza and was driven off by “two men with (an) older model gray car with repaired tail light.”
The woman who called Mr. Hurlbut wished to remain anonymous when contacted by the Times because she didn’t want to associate her workplace with the case. She said that she saw the dog on the street, dragging a leash, and went outside to try to bring the dog to safety. She said a car pulled up beside Perry Optical Vision II. It “slammed on brakes” and two men got out. Another car arrived with two women in it, she said. One of the men, she said, mentioned he would take the dog to the SPCA to see if he had a chip for identification.
The woman went back inside to her business and said a co-worker saw the vehicle with the dog take a right out of the parking lot.
“We assumed they did what they said they were going to do,” she said.
Heather Spezzano, director of the Watertown SPCA, said Monday that the Water Street facility has no dogs and none have recently been brought in. Also, any dog that would have come in would have been posted on Facebook as a stray, she said. She added that the shelter only takes strays from Fort Drum, per its contract.
Mr. Hurlbut, of Scotch Settlement Road, Gouverneur, said he’s checked shelters, pounds and dog control officers from Watertown to Gouverneur.
“I know darn well that whoever’s got him, he’s putting up a fight,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “I know my dog. Even my sheep miss him. They come up to the gate and keep looking this way and blahing. He’d go out two or three times a night, walk around the fence and make sure the sheep were OK.”
“I’ve exhausted everything that I can think of,” Mr. Hurlbut said of his search. “That’s why I put the ad in the paper.”
Readers with any information on Rascal can call Mr. Hurlbut at 315-528-0758 or 315-287-1587. “Make my day and tell me where I can pick him up,” he wrote in his ad.
