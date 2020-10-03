WATERTOWN — Maybe it’s just another one of those things about 2020, but along with a pandemic, fires, murder hornets and fill in the blank, an apparent record season for water spouts forming over the Great Lakes can be added to the list.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Wade M. Szilagyi, director and founder of Toronto-based International Centre for Waterspout Research.
The formations of the “columnar vortices” are related to the conditions that also created bouts of lake effect rain, and at times thunder, in the Watertown area the past several days. Most water spouts form over the Great Lakes in late summer and early fall.
“There’s been a series of cold fronts that came through out of Canada this week,” Jon Hitchcock, a Buffalo-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Friday. “The air temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s right now, and Lake Ontario water temperature is in the low to mid 60s. It’s a pretty big difference between the air and the water.” That formula has created the lake effect showers and the rash of water spouts.
“The bigger the temperature difference between the lake and the air, the greater the likelihood there will be water spouts,” Mr. Hitchcock said.
From the shore, water spouts may appear tornado-like. But danger is rare, although possible.
“They kind of look like tornadoes, but they’re distant cousins of tornadoes,” Mr. Hitchcock said. “They form under very different circumstances than a tornado.”
This week’s sudden blast of cold air moving over the warm lake was the main culprit of their formation.
“If you’re on shore, they’re pretty to look at,” Mr. Hitchcock said. “The real risk is for small boats out on the lake. If you happen to be too close to a water spout, they can pick up the wind and waves right near it. That’s why we put out special marine warnings for water spouts.”
Since water spouts get their energy from water, they rarely come ashore.
“Typically they dissipate prior to reaching the shore,” Mr. Hitchcock said. “Every once in a while, one will cross the beach and produce winds of 30, 40 and 50 miles per hour right along the shoreline.”
Also, the water spouts aren’t made out of water.
“It’s a wind rotation,” Mr. Hitchcock said. “Down at the surface they will produce what is called a spray ring. But they’re usually not strong enough to really suck up water. They get their name because they form over the lake.”
A record pace
Monitoring the situation from Toronto, Mr. Szilagyi has been watching them form all week at a record pace in the Great Lakes.
Mr. Szilagyi (pronounced Sa-La-Gee) is a meteorologist with the Meteorological Service of Canada. He operates the International Centre for Waterspout research, a non-goverment agency, on his own as a volunteer.
“I created this network of observers from around the world, and in particular from the Great Lakes,” Mr. Szilagyi said. “It’s a group of meteorologists, researchers and storm chasers from around the world who are interested in the topic of water spouts.”
The waterspout center, founded in 2008, depends on volunteers to report sightings. The spouts have become much easier to report when observed.
“The number of water spout reports we’ve received over the last seven years has astronomically increased,” Mr. Szilagyi said. “It’s gone up three times the amount. It’s not because of climate change. It’s because of social media and that everyone has a cell phone. Before, people would have to call in to the weather office, or if a mariner, report it to the Coast Guard and they would report it to us.”
With the help of that info from the public along with meteorological data, Mr. Szilagyi has created a forecast model for waterspouts called the Szilagyi Waterspout Nomogram. From that, the Szilagyi Waterspout Index was created. His first operational forecast model was created eight years ago.
Mr. Szilagyi’s interest in water spouts was sparked about 20 years ago when he studied “Arctic sea smoke” — frozen fog — on Lake Ontario. He noticed several “transient swirls” forming in the sea smoke and called them winter water spouts.
“It started there, by accident,” Mr. Szilagi said. “There was no method to forecast these things . We would put out a water spout advisory after we got a report from the Coast Guard or another source. I said, ‘There’s a need to develop something here. We’re forecasters. We should be able to predict these things in advance.’”
No doubt, fewer spouts
Mr. Hitchcock said that water spouts can’t be seen on radar.
“But they typically form near bands of lake effect showers or lake effect clouds, so we can see those,” he said. “We can also see convergence on radar, where you have wind coming together. That’s usually where water spouts form. We put all the pieces together and we can actually put warnings out for something we can’t actually see on radar, and pretty effectively.”
Mr. Hitchcok said the forecast, in relation to water spouts, will bring a decline Saturday in weather patterns conducive to their development; the same goes for lake effect rain.
“It looks like today is the last real favorable day,” Mr. Hitchcock said on Friday morning. “Tomorrow is still going to be cool, but high pressure will build in the air, so we probably won’t have any lake effect showers around, or at least not as many.”
“One more day of the outbreak, and things start to improve,” Mr. Szilagyi said.
