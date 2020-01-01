DICKINSON — Dickinson Town Supervisor Sherry Smith learned that a car had careened into her front yard as a result of another crash at the dangerous intersection she lives near while she waits to hear what the New York State Department of Transportation might do about the crossroads.
Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the two-car crash at the intersection of County Route 5 and State Route 11B — commonly called Harwood Corners — that has been the scene of two fatal crashes and several other accidents over the years. The location was infamous for decades due to the number of accidents there, though local and regional lawmakers say it’s worsened significantly since work done there in 2013 that was supposed to make it safer. They’ve banded together to call on the state to address the danger, and most recently, Smith said that representatives of North Country congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, assured her that they would be contacting the Transportation Department about the matter.
“I know there is stuff in the making,” said Dickinson Councilor William Greenwood, “I just don’t know when we will hear about it.”
Smith’s husband heard the crash this past Saturday. They live at the intersection, and the town supervisor’s husband was home on a clear, sunny day when a vehicle traveling from Potsdam was broadsided by another vehicle coming from St. Regis Falls.
“There were only minor injuries,” said Councilor Stewart White, who responded to the accident in his capacity as a volunteer emergency responder.
“The car came right up over the curb and ended up in my yard,” Smith said. “My husband saw it.
“I don’t know why they took that light out.”
During the summer of 2013, contractors hired by the state Department of Transportation removed a flashing yellow traffic light that had been in place for 50 years in an attempt to make the intersection safer. The work that cost more than $3 million also included lowering the hill before the caution light to improve visibility of the intersection.
A fatal accident occurred just after the light was removed, and another about a year ago that claimed the life of former State Assemblywoman Chloe Ann R. O’Neil.
Local officials say cars have been traveling faster there since the caution light was removed, with county Emergency Services Director Ricky Provost noting that in some cases debris has been spread more than 400 feet from the scene of a crash.
“I’m sure no one wants to admit there is an issue there because they spent so much money on that intersection,” Smith said at Monday night’s Town Board meeting. “A month or two ago we had two accidents in the same day.”
There have been at least seven nonfatal crashes at Harwood Corners this year.
Last month, the Franklin County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution supporting Dickinson officials’ request to return the light to Harwood Corners. Prior to that, the Franklin County Traffic safety Board agreed to ask the state Department of Transportation to review the situation.
Dickinson officials say the intersection will be even more dangerous when the state detours traffic onto County Route 5 from U.S. Route 11 during the planned reconstruction of bridges on the latter in the town of Moira and village of Brushton. Smith said the town is anticipating a significant increase in traffic traveling through the Harwood Corners intersection.
“I think maybe rumble strips on County Route 5 might be a good idea for now,” Smith said of what can be done while the board continues to wait for a solution to the hazardous situation there.
