WESTVILLE — On a rainy October evening in 2002 a homicide in Westville shocked the small community, and 20 years later residents are still seeking justice.
Town leaders and community members gathered by the dozens Wednesday night at the Westville fire station for a neighborhood watch meeting, where they hoped law enforcement representatives would have news on the cold case. Relatives of the victim also looked for answers at Wednesday’s meeting.
Marie H. Fleury, 64, of Westville, was found murdered in her home on Route 37 on Oct. 17, 2002, according to a news release from the New York State Police at the time.
Mrs. Fleury was last seen by her husband, Robert Jay Fleury, around 4:15 p.m. the same day, when he left the couple’s residence and went to Le Cordon Bleu Tavern in Trout River, according to state police.
Mr. Fleury returned to the home at approximately 7:30 p.m., at which point he discovered his wife dead, according to the release. An autopsy revealed that Mrs. Fleury died of blunt-force trauma to the head.
Since that time, Westville has held semi-regular neighborhood watch meetings to update residents on the status of the case, though this meeting was the first in two years as COVID-19 precautions precluded the gatherings. There is no statute of limitations in murder cases.
Rod Lauzon, Westville town supervisor, addressed the crowd and introduced speakers from the state police, local judicial officials, and other stakeholders in the decades-old case.
“Yesterday marked 20 years since the murder of Marie Fleury,” Lauzon said. “We started having meetings and formed a neighborhood watch and turned it into the Westville Community Action Network.”
Lauzon said meetings were initially held every six months, and later once a year.
“Back then it seemed like we were getting close to solving the murder, but 20 years and three district attorneys later, still no resolve.”
Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller spoke to the group with an update on the reward offered for anyone with information leading to the resolution of the case. A $16,000 reward has been in place for many years, and Miller said the county has a fund with $9,770 currently banked toward the reward, and the legislature has promised another $1,000.
“In speaking with different relatives of Marie, it’s my understanding that there’s also going to be an additional $20,000 that’s added to the fund,” Miller said. “It’s the 20th anniversary and family members would really like to bring this case to a conclusion. They would like to get information on this homicide and that additional amount of money will be offered toward the reward fund.”
State police investigator Jeremy Scott said that while he is relatively new to the case, he is dedicated to bringing answers to a community still reeling.
“I’m currently in the process of going through 20 years’ worth of information,” Scott told the crowd. “There’s always changes in DNA, there’s always changes in technology. Things that are exonerating people on one side of the country can convict someone on another side of the country.”
“So I’m hopeful that with a younger set of eyes on a case with some new investigative tactics and some new stuff that’s available to us as far as technology, we may be able to get some different kind of lead,” he added.
Scott said more than 790 leads have come in on the homicide investigation over the years.
“We are continuing to get new leads and we are investigating them as they come in,” he said. “Unfortunately, nothing tangible has come in that we’re able to take action on based on what I’ve been going backwards on and reading through. I can promise you with the major crimes unit, this case is not going by the wayside. This case is in the forefront for pretty much everybody in the unit. Unfortunately I do not have any earth-shattering update for you today.”
He said that someone who is currently incarcerated and slated for early release remains a person of interest, but no evidence that would directly tie that individual to the crime has been uncovered over the years.
Elizabeth Crawford, a former assistant district attorney who is a candidate for district attorney, said she was highly familiar with the case and offered her insights.
“I have not worked with investigator Scott because I’ve been gone for seven years, but I’m sure that he would probably try and see if there’s any jailhouse confessions, talk to roommates, and figure out if there’s ever been any sort of conversation between that individual and any cellmates that he may or may not have had,” Crawford said. “That’s something that I would definitely do, if I could.”
“I do know the case, I’m fully familiar with it, I know the leads,” she added. “Sometimes we think we get a really good lead, and it putters out. Other times we get a lot of nonsense leads that are still fully investigated.”
She went on to say that DNA evidence, a chief modern tool for solving cold cases, has not revealed a direct link to any individual or suspect in the crime.
“There’s a lot of different evidence collected that has been tested for different things,” Crawford said. “I know a lot of samples have been sent down at different times throughout the investigation, but I don’t think we’ve actually ever had a hit on the suspect.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, attended the event and expressed his support for the ongoing investigation. Jones is up for reelection next month.
“I know that everybody’s doing everything that they can,” Jones said. “It sounds like there’s a lack of resources right now, and we need to do more for that.”
Scott cited staffing issues as chief obstacles for the major crimes unit, and law enforcement in general, in solving the case.
Christopher J. Premo, Malone village police chief, said his department is facing the same issues, and it is impacting their ability to fight crime in the county seat. He said bail reform measures have exacerbated the problem.
Lauzon thanked representatives of law enforcement, as well as Miller, Crawford, Premo and Jones for their attendance and attention as each pledged a continued focus on the case.
Scott said anyone with information in the Fleury murder case should contact state police Troop B at 518-897-2000 or email nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.
