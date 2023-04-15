What’s at stake as pandemic emergency measures end

People wearing protective masks line up outside a COVID-19 vaccination hub inside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York on Feb. 5, 2021. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

The U.S. has started unwinding its COVID-19 crisis measures that have expanded access to health care for millions of people since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in 2020. President Joseph R. Biden signed a resolution Monday formally ending the coronavirus national emergency that President Donald J. Trump enacted in March 2020.

The White House on May 11 plans to end a separate, more consequential public health emergency and disband its COVID response team. A policy that increased health coverage for low-income people has already been discontinued. So has the federal government’s purchase of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. While some rules around telehealth will remain relaxed, others are being tightened again. Undoing COVID emergency rules also has implications for U.S. immigration policy.

