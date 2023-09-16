Here’s what to watch

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2022. Bloomberg photo by Al Drago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took the first formal step toward impeaching President Joe Biden over his family business dealings, a politically charged move urged by Republican hardliners that will cast a shadow on the 2024 election.

The process begins with an investigation by three House committees as Republicans seek to amass evidence for an impeachment vote by the full chamber. If the House votes to impeach Biden, the case moves to a trial of the president in the Democratic-led Senate.

