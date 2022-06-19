NEW YORK — The first of two primaries is just days away and New York voters are facing multiple elections this year thanks to a confusing and drawn-out redistricting process that flipped the Empire State’s election calendar on its head.
Here’s what you need to know:
Early voting started Saturday and runs through Sunday. Primary day is June 28.
The first primary for Assembly and statewide offices — including races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and U.S. Senate — will take place on June 28 with early voting now underway.
Who are the candidates for governor?
Democrats:
— New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
— New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
— Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.
Republicans:
— Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
— Andrew Giuliani
— Harry Wilson
— Rob Astorino
Who are the candidates for lieutenant governor?
Democrats:
— New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado
— Ana Maria Archila
— Diana Reyna
Republican:
— Alison Esposito
Other races:
Attorney General candidates: Attorney General Letitia James (D) vs Michael Henry (R)
Comptroller candidates: Comptroller Tom DiNapoli (D) vs. Paul Rodriguez (R)
U.S. Senate candidates: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) vs. Joseph Pinion (R)
New York State Assembly candidates:
There are 150 races to choose from. To find your local representative, go to www.elections.ny.gov/district-map.html.
Who can vote?
New Yorkers registered with either the Republican or Democratic parties can head to the polls in the coming days to pick their preferred candidates for statewide races, Assembly contests, judges and other local elected positions including district leaders. Voters must have registered with a party in-person or online before June 3 to be eligible.
When is early voting and how does it work?
Hours will vary day-to-day,and early voting polling sites may also differ from where a voter usually casts a ballot.
Gov. Hochul signed two bills in December that increased the mandated number of early voting sites and required absentee ballots to be counted in time for unofficial results to be known on election night.
What about mail-in ballots?
The deadline to request an absentee ballot, however, has already passed. Voters who applied for an absentee but decide to vote in person must complete an affidavit ballot if they show up at a polling site, a change from past years.
Do I need to show ID?
If you are registered to vote and provided ID when you registered, you do not need to show any documentation when you go to vote. If you did not provide ID when you first registered, you can still vote using an affidavit ballot at a polling location.
