WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is seeking an extra $4 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund after an unrelenting spate of recent natural calamities.

The new funding would be on top of $12 billion the White House initially sought for FEMA in its Aug. 10 supplemental spending request. It would bring the total to $16 billion for the disaster management agency and $44 billion overall for the emergency funding package, which also includes money for Ukraine and southern border needs.

Tribune Wire

