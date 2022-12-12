Why Trump wasn’t charged in N.Y. tax probe

Two Donald Trump companies were convicted last week for criminal tax fraud. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

Last week’s convictions of two Donald Trump companies for criminal tax fraud may help ensure Trump’s business remains under court-ordered supervision, former Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.

Vance, whose office secured the indictment of the two companies last year, said the guilty verdict could help New York Attorney General Letitia James keep a court-appointed monitor in place on the Trump Organization in her civil lawsuit against Trump as he appeals the supervision.

