The Department of Environmental Conservation has a fact sheet on wild parship on its website.
HENDERSON — Along country roads, yellow, umbrella shaped plants have grown tall, the vibrant color contrasting with the green landscape. As pretty as the flowers may look, don’t touch. They are likely wild parsnip, or pastinaca sativa.
Michael Nuckols, agriculture and natural resources team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension, said that the invasive species of wild parsnip can be seen on the side of the roads in the majority of the United States.
“It’s definitely here in New York,” he said.
Some people may have no reaction at all to the plant, but some will.
Mr. Nuckols said that some people will have a reaction called phytophotodermatitis, which happens due to a chemical found in the sap of the plant. It causes the skin to be light-reactive and results in a red rash, or even a blister.
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, parsnip is a highly toxic plant whose leaf, stem and lflower all contain a photo-toxic chemical called furocoumarin, which may cause severe phytophotodermatitis after making contact and then expsosure to sunlight. The areas become red, and often blister. The reaction can last for weeks or months, according to healthline.com.
“It can be pretty bad and it can be pretty painful in some individuals,” Mr. Nuckols said. He added it is also hard to treat because it typically is over a larger portion of skin.
Some common areas that wild parsnip may be seen in include an established pasture, even though it may not be seen because of higher grasses, road ditches, recently plowed areas or where the soil has been disturbed, and ditch banks.
Mr. Nuckols said that he has personally seen the wild parsnip in ditches throughout Jefferson and surrounding counties.
He said it’s been here for around 100 years.
It isn’t known whether or not there is more wild parsnip in years prior, or if it’s just getting more attention, Mr. Nuckols said.
“I think it’s just because it’s been a very good year for that particular species so it’s doing better and out-competing other plants, and it’s showing up more in the landscape this year, so more people are being affected by it,” he said.
Mowing down the wild parsnip is probably the best way to get rid of it, Mr. Nuckols said. However, if in other areas, Mr. Nuckols recommends leaving it alone, calling it “endemic in the environment.”
“Right now, it’s blooming with a buttery yellow flower that kind of looks like an umbrella on top of it and it looks very much like Queen Anne’s Lace except that it has a yellow flower instead of white and the leaves are significantly larger and waxier than Queen Anne’s Lace, for example. But basically an umbrella-like yellow flower is what people need to avoid,” he said.
Mr. Nuckols offered a piece of advice to gardeners.
“One thing for gardeners to do is to keep it from spreading. It’s important to catch it before it goes to seed,” he said. “So if somebody does have it on their property, they may want to mow that area prior to it going to seed to keep it from spreading further.
