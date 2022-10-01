European populations of mammals like beavers and bison, and birds like the osprey and Barnacle goose, are bouncing back following decades of successful conservation initiatives.

Most of the 50 species tracked by Rewilding Europe are increasing in numbers and spreading to new areas across the continent, according to the non-profit’s latest Wildlife Comeback in Europe 2022 report released on Tuesday. The findings contrast with the biodiversity crisis unfolding on a global level, as dozens of species disappear and hundreds shrink in numbers. It also offers hope.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.