Wilson chosen as next New York chief justice

After receiving Senate confirmation Tuesday, Rowan D. Wilson will be the first Black chief judge of the Court of Appeals in New York’s history. New York State Unified Court System

ALBANY — Rowan D. Wilson has been selected as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, bringing an end to a fraught process that has seen one nominee voted down and at least one legal challenge over the role the state Senate plays in selecting judicial appointees.

In a floor vote Tuesday, the state Senate voted to approve Mr. Wilson’s nomination, elevating the justice from an associate seat on the Court of Appeals. He is the first Black chief justice in New York’s history.

