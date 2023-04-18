ALBANY — Rowan D. Wilson has been selected as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, bringing an end to a fraught process that has seen one nominee voted down and at least one legal challenge over the role the state Senate plays in selecting judicial appointees.
In a floor vote Tuesday, the state Senate voted to approve Mr. Wilson’s nomination, elevating the justice from an associate seat on the Court of Appeals. He is the first Black chief justice in New York’s history.
Mr. Wilson’s nomination comes at the end of a monthslong process where Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul selected one candidate, Senate progressives rejected him, voted the nomination down in committee and on the Senate floor, and required a whole new nomination process.
Mr. Wilson’s nomination itself was not without its controversy. The National Organization for Women has opposed his nomination because of a decision Judge Wilson wrote last month in a 2013 St. Lawrence County rape case, overturning the conviction. Senate Republicans have joined in that opposition, and were uniform in voting against Judge Wilson’s nomination Tuesday.
In the case of People v. Andrew J. Regan, Judge Wilson found that the conviction was improper because the county District Attorney’s office took four years to indict after the rape was reported. This was despite the victim seeking police assistance just hours after the incident, submitting to a rape kit and identifying the rapist as someone she knew personally.
Judge Wilson found that the delay in the DA filing charges against Mr. Regan violated his rights, despite there being no statute of limitations on rape charges in New York.
On the Senate floor, state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, who represents part of St. Lawrence County, blasted Albany Democrats for nominating Mr. Wilson following such a decision.
“Someone who voted to release a convicted rapist back onto the streets, that’s the best we can come up with?” Sen. Stec asked. “I think we can do a lot better, and I will be voting no.”
Additionally, Gov. Hochul has moved to break from tradition and use the same list of judicial nominees generated by the Commission on Judicial Appointments for the chief justice position to fill the associate seat Justice Wilson is vacating.
That has garnered opposition from Senate Republicans who argue Gov. Hochul is trying to exert more control over the nominating process.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote this week on the associate justice nominee, Caitlin J. Halligan, the former state Solicitor General and a failed federal judicial nominee of President Barack H. Obama’s.
Also Tuesday, north country Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, was nominated to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
He said it’s an important time to bring his voice to the committee, as it considers how to fill the vacancy left on the court.
“The stakes are high because the freedoms guaranteed by our founding fathers are under attack by one-party-rule in Albany,” he said. “I will give the utmost respect to my duties as a member of the Judiciary Committee and I’m looking forward to asking the tough questions.”
