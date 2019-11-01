High winds overnight and through the morning are causing localized power outages and perilous travel throughout Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego Counties.
As of around 8 a.m. on Friday, the Jefferson County 911 center has received more than 200 calls requesting service since midnight, inundating emergency personnel all night with storm-related responses.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning and reports that gusts of up to 65 miles per hour can be expected until 5 p.m.
Reports of downed trees and power lines are coming in at a rapid pace with numerous roads have been closed due to obstructions.
The National Weather Service report indicates that the most damaging winds were just before daybreak and that peak gusts will end about 2 p.m.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and travel with caution. Vehicles with high profiles are most vulnerable in these conditions, the weather service reports.
Traffic is restricted on the Thousand Island Bridge.
Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County fire and emergency management said emergency management is still assessing the damage at this point, and motorists are being advised to use extreme caution when traveling.
“It’s kind of a triage situation at this point,” Mr. Plummer said. “Fire services is doing a great job getting out there and taking care of downed trees and wires.”
As of 8 a.m., nearly 6,040 National Grid customers in Jefferson County were without power. The estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m. More than 8,500 customers in St. Lawrence County are without power, with 4 p.m. as the estimated time of restoration. And nearly 670 customers in Lewis County are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m.
Watertown schools are closed. The Carthage Walk In Clinic is closed today until further notice due to a power outage.
