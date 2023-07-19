Pictured is one of the many losing tickets from a recent Powerball drawing, in the background is the New York State Lottery website, which features all the winning numbers of recent drawings. The next Powerball drawing is tonight and will be approximately $1 billion. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

Powerball $50k winning ticket sold in Lake Placid

ALBANY — The New York Lottery this week announced nine third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the July 17 Powerball drawing, including one in Lake Placid, Essex County. There were no first-prize winners as that jackpot number has risen to $1 billion.

