Powerball $50k winning ticket sold in Lake Placid
ALBANY — The New York Lottery this week announced nine third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the July 17 Powerball drawing, including one in Lake Placid, Essex County. There were no first-prize winners as that jackpot number has risen to $1 billion.
The winning ticket in Lake Placid was sold at the Stewart’s Shops at 2090 Saranac Ave., which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000. Also among the winners were three tickets sold in Manhattan, each $50,000 winners.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
