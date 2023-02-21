WATERTOWN — The springlike weather is coming to a screeching halt, at least for a couple days, the National Weather Service is warning.
In a winter storm watch issued for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, the weather service says Jefferson and Lewis Counties could see nine inches of snow and up to two tenths of an inch of ice. The watch issued Tuesday has been upgraded to a winter storm warning with a snow accumulation range of seven to 10 inches.
Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph, and there is also gale warning.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the watch stated. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
National Grid, in a text message to customers, said the utility is ready for the storm.
"We're prepared for snow, sleet, ice & high winds expected tomorrow & Thursday," the utility stated at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Weather Channel is calling this Winter Storm Olive, and on its homepage said the storm is tracking from the Rockies and Plains to the Great Lakes and Northeast.
