A monstrous once-in-a-decade winter storm is battering a huge swath of the central U.S. with snow and frigid temperatures, making a mess of highways and canceling thousands of flights as the holiday travel season peaks.

Blinding snow squalls and dangerous cold have gripped the region as an estimated 112.7 million people are set to travel at least 50 miles through Jan. 2, according to AAA. The storm and deep freeze has even triggered warnings from the White House.

Tribune Wire

