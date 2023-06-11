Colorado social-media clamp draws flak

Dreamstime

DENVER — Elected officials in Colorado can now ban people from their private social media pages for any reason under a bipartisan bill signed into law this week, a first-of-its-kind statute that has prompted criticism from First Amendment advocates.

But with a potentially decisive U.S. Supreme Court decision looming, will the new law stand?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.