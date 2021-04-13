WATERTOWN — Federal officials called for a halt Tuesday to the use of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, while officials investigate reports of rare but possibly dangerous blood clots that could be linked to the inoculation.
That’s put vaccination plans across the nation, including in the north country, on hold as officials try to determine what the problem is and pull together alternative plans.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hosted a joint media call on Tuesday morning, in which they announced they were investigating six cases of rare blood clots in women aged 18 to 48 who had received the Janssen vaccine between six and 13 days prior.
The six women reported cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a rare type of stroke that occurs when a blood clot forms in the venous sinuses, which are large blood vessels that carry de-oxygenated blood away from the brain. One person died, and the remaining five cases are being investigated.
“I’d like to stress, these events appear to be extremely rare,” said acting FDA Comissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. “However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of adverse events following vaccination very seriously.”
FDA and CDC officials recommended that distributors pause any further clinics with the Janssen vaccine while they conduct an investigation. Early Thursday morning, New York state officials went a step further and ordered all distributors within the state to immediately stop administering Janssen doses.
Across the state, colleges, public health departments, pharmacies and state-run sites had to immediately change their plans. Dr. Howard Zucker, the state’s health commissioner, said that all appointments scheduled at state-run sites on Tuesday with Janssen vaccines were to be honored with Pfizer doses instead.
The State University of New York system was planning to host Janssen clinics at 34 of its 64 campuses this week, including at SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Oswego.
SUNY Oswego was set to distribute 1,500 doses of the Janssen vaccine to students, while SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam were set to split another 1,500 doses between their two campuses. Some Canton and Potsdam students received Janssen doses on Monday, with more scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. SUNY Oswego’s clinic was set to start Tuesday. Now, those clinics are canceled and officials are waiting for more direction from state and federal officials.
Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, director of public relations for SUNY Potsdam, said the school did have students signed up to receive the Janssen vaccine in Maxcy Hall, where New York state is hosting a state-run vaccine point-of-distribution. That clinic is now paused, and students are being advised of their options.
Gregory E. Kie, senior media relations manager for SUNY Canton, said the college has been polling students at their weekly COVID-19 testing appointments, and found there was a lot of interest in the Janssen vaccine. He said the fact that the Janssen vaccine comes in a single dose was a main reason many gave for why they would prefer it over a two-dose version.
“We had some students saying they’d rather wait and see what happens with the (Janssen) vaccine than go and get a two-dose version,” he said.
Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said students can either wait and see if the Janssen vaccine will be deemed safe again shortly, or can seek appointments at other nearby vaccination clinics, like those hosted by the county health department or the state-run site on campus.
“The window is tight; if students want to get both doses of a two-dose vaccine before the end of the semester, that window is in the next week or so to get started,” she said.
Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said that the schools have received the vials of vaccine already, which are being stored at a nearby hospital awaiting use. She said they will remain in storage until further guidance is provided on what to do with them.
North Country Family Health Center had a Janssen vaccine clinic in Mannsville planned for Tuesday afternoon. According to a statement, they decided to substitute the single-dose Janssen vaccines for the two-dose Moderna vaccines. April L. Fallon, communications director for the health center, said patients were advised of their options and given the option to skip the Moderna clinic.
The Jefferson County collaborative vaccination site at SUNY Jefferson in Watertown did not have any Janssen vaccine appointments scheduled for the remainder of this week, although they did give out Janssen doses on Thursday of last week and on Monday. County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said the county is only running Moderna clinics this week, but the Janssen pause still poses a problem for their operation.
“It is, no doubt, a crinkle in vaccine distribution,” he said.
The South Jefferson Ambulance Squad was just recently given permission to distribute vaccines themselves from ambulances, as a way to deliver doses to those who are not able to visit vaccination centers. Mr. Gray said the Janssen vaccine is the best option for mobile distribution, because it doesn’t have to be kept at as cold of a temperature as the other vaccines, and can be kept in a syringe for a longer time.
The St. Lawrence County and Lewis County public health departments also had no Janssen clinics scheduled for this week, and both are distributing only the Moderna vaccine.
At Bolton’s Pharmacy, vaccine coordinator and operations manager Melissa A. Farman said they were not set to receive any Janssen vaccines this week, but had asked for a large allocation of doses next week. She said the pharmacy is expecting not to receive any of the doses they ordered, but are working to receive more of the other available vaccines to make up for the loss.
“We’ve been having phone conversations with individuals from the state, and they said they’ll shift towards replacing those vaccine orders with Pfizer or Moderna per our facilities limitations,” she said.
For those who have recently received the Janssen vaccine, Mrs. Farman said they should keep an eye out for severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain or shortness of breath, per the CDC. She stressed that these side effects are very rare but said it’s best to play it safe.
“The CDC says those side effects, within three weeks after your vaccination, it could be nothing but you should at least go to see your provider to be on the safe side,” she said. “If you have concerns, call your pharmacy, talk with a pharmacist, call your doctor. That’s what we’re here for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.