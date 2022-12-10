Skip to main content
With tap water on notice, Watertown searches for solutions

Gordon E. Cronk, lab technician at Watertown’s treatment plant, holds a beaker of water used in a “jar test” this summer to check for turbidity, or water clarity, in a sample from the Black River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — At the dawn of modern water treatment and 54 years before the U.S. government advanced standards for disinfection, there was trouble at a city aquarium.

William George opened his pill shop on Arsenal Street to find 500 goldfish dead in their tank. Investigators determined that an unusually high concentration of treatment chemicals like chlorine and potassium alum had led to their demise around 1920, according to a Watertown Daily Times story published two years later.

Watertown’s water treatment and distribution complex, 1707 Huntington St. Watertown Daily Times
Unlike groundwater sources — which pose their own challenges — the city of Watertown’s water supply from the Black River is exposed to weather, debris, flora, fauna and runoff. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Lab technician Gordon E. Cronk holds a sample of Black River water at Watertown’s treatment plant. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A beaker of water from the Black River is illuminated to check turbidity, or water clarity, Monday in the lab at Watertown’s treatment and distribution complex on Huntington Street. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times
The flocculation tanks at the city’s water treatment plant on Huntington Street gently mix water drawn from the Black River to help settle out organic material. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Watertown’s water treatment facilities are situated along the Black River off Route 3. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Three columns, right, mimic the Watertown treatment plant’s filters with a different filter material called granulated activated carbon, expected to help reduce the disinfection byproducts formed during the chlorination process. The far-left column is the control, a replica of the plant’s existing anthracite coal filters. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times
A horizontal dredger is used every few years at Watertown’s sedimentation basin off Route 3 on the Black River, upstream of the city’s water treatment plant. Watertown Daily Times
City water department staff monitor the treatment and distribution complex on Huntington Street 24/7. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Mark M. Robillard, Tupper Lake’s water and wastewater superintendent, stands next to filters in the original water treatment plant this week. The plant drew water from Tupper Lake until 2018, when wells were dug to avoid disinfection byproducts, but the village is now turning back to the lake. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The village of Tupper Lake will be redeveloping the Maddox Lane water treatment plant that was shut down when groundwater wells were drilled in 2018. Too much iron is being tapped with the groundwater, so the water department is preparing to return to drawing from Big Tupper Lake. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times
Built in the early 1950s, Tupper Lake’s water treatment facility drew water from the lake until 2018. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Mark M. Robillard, Tupper Lake’s water and wastewater superintendent, walks past a key Tuesday to the once-painted pipes in the vacant water treatment facility on Maddox Lane. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tree trunks have turned orange from iron-rich water flushed from a hydrant at Tupper Lake’s wellfield off Kildare Road. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
One of two wells used to supply Tupper Lake with water, pictured Tuesday off Kildare Road near Pitchfork Pond. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Chlorine is used at Watertown’s Huntington Street treatment complex to disinfect water drawn from the Black River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Aaron T. Harvill, chief plant operator, looks into the filter wing at Watertown’s treatment and distribution complex in June. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Lab technician Gordon E. Cronk looks over a sample to measure E. coli Monday at Watertown’s water treatment plant. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times
