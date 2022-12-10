With tap water on notice, Watertown searches for solutions

WATERTOWN — At the dawn of modern water treatment and 54 years before the U.S. government advanced standards for disinfection, there was trouble at a city aquarium.
William George opened his pill shop on Arsenal Street to find 500 goldfish dead in their tank. Investigators determined that an unusually high concentration of treatment chemicals like chlorine and potassium alum had led to their demise around 1920, according to a Watertown Daily Times story published two years later.
The Black River was Watertown’s supply long before a treatment imbalance floated those fish. Long after, the river continues to give the city life. What has changed is how tap water is understood and regulated. What hasn’t: the challenge of adjusting a massive network of infrastructure without creating new problems.
“The system is sensitive to changes,” Aaron T. Harvill, the city’s chief water plant operator, said during a tour of water department sites over the summer. “It’s a balancing act.”
Mr. Harvill — with a staff of 11, water superintendent Vicky L. Murphy, engineering consultants and direction from the Watertown City Council — is addressing a 21st-century disinfection problem.
In early November, water customers received postcards notifying them of disinfection byproducts that exceeded acceptable levels in the water that flows to the city’s 25,000 people and more in the town and neighboring communities.
It was the fourth consecutive time that excessive levels of a byproduct were recorded. Intermittent violations have striped postcards since 2017. Before that, the last time byproducts exceeded the maximum contaminant level, the MCL, was in three quarters of 2011, according to the state health department’s database.
Unwritten in the required notifications, which ensure there is no immediate public health hazard, is how the city got here and what water employees are doing to regain compliance with regulations and prevent future problems.
The fix? The city has spent $706,900 this year and might need to spend “millions” more, city manager Kenneth A. Mix said, to study and implement an alternative filtration method and a new sedimentation setup as a complementary step. It will take another year of work to finalize the solution’s design.
That’s just the beginning.
NOTICE OF VIOLATION
The city first received an administrative order from the Environmental Protection Agency in July 2018 to demonstrate how it was correcting the disinfection byproduct violations. That order was closed out in May 2020 after there had been eight consecutive quarters without any byproduct violations, according to Mr. Mix and the state health department’s compliance database.
But compliance has continued to fluctuate, and a new order was issued in March last year.
The water department submits updates about its plans, and a preliminary engineering report on a test filtration system is due to the state health department and EPA by the end of 2023.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHMs, and a group of five haloacetic acids, or HAA5s. They are formed when chlorine used to control contaminants reacts with acids found in naturally occurring organic matter, like tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface sources, according to the EPA.
The EPA sets limits for more than 90 contaminants in drinking water and rules for testing schedules, disinfection methods and public notice procedures under the Safe Drinking Water Act. One category of regulated contaminants covers four disinfection byproduct groups formed during chlorination — chlorite, bromate and Watertown’s problematic pair, total trihalomethanes and the five haloacetic acids.
The EPA’s maximum contaminant level is 80 parts per billion, or ppb, for trihalomethanes, and 60 parts per billion for the haloacetic acids.
In September, Watertown’s average for TTHMs for the prior four quarters was 98.1 ppb, according to the latest violation notice. The last time a haloacetic acid violation was logged was in 2020.
Unlike groundwater sources — which pose their own challenges, Mr. Harvill said — river and other surface sources are exposed to weather, debris, flora, fauna and runoff.
“Everything from Route 3,” Mr. Harvill said in June, gesturing to the river at the intake point upstream of the filtration and distribution complex on Huntington Street. He’s been the chief treatment plant operator since 2014, and with the city since 2009.
Route 3 runs parallel to the river for about 16 miles from Carthage before cutting east-west through the city and crossing the river on the Eastern Boulevard bridge just off the Huntington Street complex. The river’s path intertwines with other major roads and through communities from its headwaters in the Adirondacks to Black River Bay on Lake Ontario.
The treatment train, as the water department calls it, separates the muck of the Black River in an intricate sequence. Large unwanted particles make their exit first, and each step further tunes the water into what residents are accustomed to seeing and tasting from their taps.
Sodium silicate, which helps control corrosion in the distribution system, and fluoride to promote tooth health are added toward the end of the process.
A slate of repeated testing includes pH, color, clarity and E. coli presence in the plant’s lab, where laboratory technician Gordon E. Cronk and his team record data all day.
Water department staff are monitoring the treatment process 24/7. That process involves coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, filtration and disinfection.
Treatment starts with a jar test — a small-scale simulation. Water samples are tested so operators can assign an appropriate dose of coagulants. The goal is to identify the minimum dose required to effectively coagulate, or settle out particles, in the sedimentation pond dammed off the river’s main channel.
That’s the goal across all steps, to treat the water by removing the unwanted and adding what’s necessary to hit the standards of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and New York’s metrics. Enough removals and additions for safe water, but not so much to kill a tank of goldfish absorbing the water directly.
The city’s water is coagulated primarily with aluminum sulfate to help settle out dirt and other particles through the dosing station at the sedimentation pond. The addition of positively charged coagulants helps manipulate the negative charges of the heavy particles in the water. It’s similar to the way magnets work — like charges repel and opposite charges attract to clump together “flocs” of unwanted particles.
The settled water is then pumped to the treatment plant, and a gentle mixing in flocculation basins continues the settling process until the heaviest particles naturally drop. The clearer water that’s left heads to filtration, where it passes through anthracite coal and sand in five large filter chambers.
Some chlorine is added prior to filtration, but after the water is filtered, the full disinfection step begins. Communities commonly use chlorine, chloramine or ultraviolet light to kill parasites, bacteria and viruses.
Watertown’s method, chlorination, first became an essential part of treating drinking water in the U.S. in 1908, when Jersey City started chlorinating its supply, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chlorination kills potentially harmful microorganisms but requires a certain contact time for that disinfection to be effective.
The chlorine-treated water at Watertown’s plant needs anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours of contact time before the water can move forward, Mr. Harvill said, with a caveat. The timing is highly dependent on factors including the water’s flow, demand, pH and temperature. Contact time generally shifts to shorter periods with warmer water in the summer and longer periods in winter.
Once injected with chlorine, water flows through a contact chamber or clearwell, which provides storage and allows the necessary chlorination contact time before being distributed.
Because the chlorine gradually dissipates as it makes its way through the distribution lines, residual chlorine is essential to “continue to protect the quality of the water” before it’s delivered, said Shane W. Rogers, whose research focuses on stressors in water and food systems, their impacts and engineering solutions. He’s an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University in Potsdam, and led the Clarkson team that developed the coronavirus monitoring program in wastewater for campuses and municipalities across the north country.
The residual chlorine level is regulated by the EPA. It must be present, but not too concentrated. The low level that’s left after disinfection helps treat build up of potential contaminants in the lines.
The byproduct levels fluctuate day to day and seasonally because they arise from precursors that also fluctuate. The falling leaves, impacts of migrating geese, snowmelt and runoff, for example, enter the system on a fairly predictable timeline. But organics levels can increase in unpredictable ways too.
“My theory is that we’re seeing results of climate change — short events, more intense rainfall,” contributing to more runoff carrying organics and prompting the chlorination to match it, Mr. Harvill said, though it’s just a theory.
Mr. Rogers said attributing specific impacts of global climate change to one location can be tricky. But generally, more powerful storms and increased intensity of flooding-drought periods are impacting water systems around the world. What those impacts are in Watertown, he said, is hard to say.
The water department can take small steps to prevent elevated averages of byproducts, like flushing lines — which decreases the “age” of the water traveling through the system, giving chlorine less time to react with any organics left after treatment. For long-term prevention, the water department is exploring permanent alternatives in the sedimentation and filtration steps.
SOLUTIONS
Disinfection byproducts came into focus for the city council this spring during budget planning, when $3 million was marked under capital project funds for 2022-23, to study and implement a solution.
Mr. Mix, the city manager, said this week that the $3 million was a “placeholder” and hesitated to estimate a price tag for a different filter setup or any related upgrades.
“We have no idea how much this is going to cost,” Mr. Mix said.
“It’s going to be expensive,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
Increasing the fee rate for water customers in the future to help cover project costs is “always a possibility,” Mr. Mix said, but the city will likely borrow money and is hopeful grants can be secured.
He said the city plans to apply for funding from the Environmental Facilities Corp., a public agency that funds water infrastructure in the state, and the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, administered by the Department of Defense in communities adjacent to military installations. Fort Drum gets half its water from the city through the Development Authority of the North Country.
Mr. Mix expects that by spring, there will be enough information from the pilot projects at the treatment plant to write an application for an Environmental Facilities grant. The DOD program launched in 2020 and typically accepts applications in the summer. Though the council agreed in May to pursue grants, there haven’t been enough results from the pilots to apply, he said.
Council approved a bond ordinance earlier this year, but nothing will be borrowed until the city needs it, Mr. Mix added.
The water treatment needs coincide with $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 12 water main replacements across the city. The city also budgeted $730,000 in capital project funding for 2022-23 to replace doors at the Huntington Street complex and roofs on the treatment building and pumphouse.
For byproduct solutions under the EPA order, the city has so far spent $706,900 on a contract with GHD Consulting Services, a global engineering firm focused on water, energy and building communities to withstand the impacts of climate change. The firm has offices in Buffalo, Syracuse and White Plains, near Yonkers.
The first part of the GHD contract, $43,900, was approved by the city council in April. By July, the firm proposed another $663,000 for designing a filter system effective for reducing disinfection byproduct levels and an additional pilot, using ozonation in a more conventional sedimentation basin to settle out more particles from the start.
Most of the added funding — $545,000 — was marked for renting equipment from Intuitech, a Salt Lake City company that has leased small-scale treatment plants for the last two decades.
Inside a trailer at the treatment complex is the leased equipment from Intuitech. Four columns mimic the layers inside the filter beds at the plant — water filtering through a carbon material and a sand layer.
GHD proposes replacing the existing carbon material, anthracite, in the plant’s five filter beds.
A type of coal with the highest carbon content, and last replaced in the filter beds in 2012, the anthracite would be swapped for granular activated carbon. GAC is a mixture of coal, peat, wood and coconut shells that is “activated” with heat to expand the pores of the granules.
When water filters through, the highly porous granules and their increased surface area “adsorb” contaminants. Unlike the absorption of a sponge, adsorption is more like a piece of tape — the contaminants form a film on the surface of the carbon granules.
The increased adsorption further reduces the amount of organic material that would otherwise have an opportunity to react with chlorine.
But the granules can only adsorb so much, which will mean more frequent replacement in the filter beds than anthracite requires, Mr. Harvill said. How often, he can’t be sure until the replica filter columns indicate a clear direction. It could be every few months, or at least once a year, he said.
Next to the control column with anthracite, the three others contain a granular activated carbon of varying coarseness and at different depths. Depending on how deep the GAC should be set, the filter beds might need to be expanded. The pilot system also measures data like filter run times and backwashing — which reverses the water’s flow to flush out what’s been filtered.
The water department worked with Calgon Carbon, a Pittsburgh-based company that specializes in granular activated carbon applications for water solutions, to test the GAC filtration method last year. But previous testing was not as comprehensive as the studies underway through next summer, Mr. Harvill said.
The new simulations are also looking at turbidity, tiny particles from organics clouding together to decrease water’s clarity. The more cloudiness, the higher the turbidity. Regulated by the EPA, turbidity is a key part of determining how effective a filter is.
Results from the three test columns, Mr. Harvill said, should indicate whether low turbidity requirements can still be met after the activated carbon hits its adsorption limit.
As a complement, GHD also recommended trying a conventional sedimentation basin with ozonation. The sedimentation basin is part of the open river, making it susceptible to currents and wind, dam leaks and temperature and weather fluctuations.
A more conventional setup off the channel would allow for more control, Mr. Harvill said, and may reduce how often the existing basin would need to be dredged. Every few years, the basin is dredged to remove the built-up sludge from the constant coagulation.
And the added ozonation — ozone breaks down organic materials — would make the organics easier to filter through the granular activated carbon later in the process.
Water used in testing does not enter the city’s existing treatment infrastructure and is discharged to the sewer system.
When the intermittent testing finishes up next year, results will help clear up a list of unknowns — How deep should the GAC layer be placed? Does the combination of the new filtration and a new sedimentation basin bring the best outcome for reducing organics, lowering turbidity and preventing excessive disinfection byproducts? Or will one of those new systems be enough?
Mr. Harvill said he is confident the pilot results will produce “a viable solution for the city,” the testing just has to back it up.
He said this week that the department is still on track to complete testing periods in August and finalize the preliminary engineering report for designs before 2024.
GHD’s plan notes that combined with a catalyst or oxidizing agent, the ozonation in a new sedimentation basin could also break down per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS.
In 2020, New York set maximum contaminant levels for three substances: per-fluoro-octano-ic acid (PFOA), per-fluoro-octane-sulfonic acid (PFOS) and 1,4-dioxane. Linked to cancer and decreased fertility, according to the CDC, the substances can be used in Teflon, paints and cleaning products. They don’t easily break down in the environment.
Mr. Harvill said the water department’s most recent testing for these substances, required by the EPA under its Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule, showed very little PFAS overall. One of the testing periods did not detect any of those substances in Watertown’s samples.
The EPA, which formed a Council on PFAS last year, is overseeing research and proposals for PFAS regulation.
“Some of the attractiveness of this is that this is a bit proactive,” Mr. Harvill said of the package of testing prompted by the disinfection byproduct violations. The filtration and sedimentation upgrades, he added, could set the city up for future issues.
Water systems can also treat surface water with a different disinfectant, like chloramines or ultraviolet light. They can use membrane filtration — an alternative to the sand and carbon beds in Watertown — or tap a new source.
But the city’s infrastructure is already set up to draw from the Black River.
“Moving from one source to another, especially for a larger system, can be quite costly,” Mr. Rogers said. “And it takes a lot of time to develop not only the groundwater wells, but the infrastructure to move the water to the plant.”
Using chloramine for disinfection, he said, is typically more complicated and costly than chlorination, and UV light treatment would still require a residual disinfectant for the distribution lines. Most plants, he added, move toward solutions that remove the byproduct precursors, like the city’s focus on granular activated carbon.
The Development Authority of the North Country purchases water from the city and distributes it through an 11-mile line to Fort Drum and the towns of Champion, LeRay and Pamelia. DANC’s system has the capacity to pump 3 million gallons of water a day to the military post.
The authority’s water quality division is not under its own administrative order, communications director Laurie A. Marr said, but is meeting with the city through the piloting process.
Meanwhile, Fort Drum is undertaking a $27 million water expansion project to add five groundwater wells and up to 10 monitoring wells with associated pumps and infrastructure.
Half of the post’s water demand is met with wells at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield and half is from the city through the Development Authority. That 50-50 configuration is not expected to change with the new wells, a Fort Drum spokesperson said this week.
“What this project essentially does is give us some amazing redundancies in our potable water supply that currently doesn’t exist,” James M. Miller, environmental division chief for the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works, said in a statement announcing the funding in March. “You can’t run a military installation without an adequate water supply at all times, and this guarantees we will always have a viable source in light of any emergency.”
The project falls under the Department of Defense’s Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program. The Fort Drum Public Affairs Office said this week that a contract for the project is expected to be awarded in fiscal year 2024, which begins in October 2023.
ORDERS ELSEWHERE
Disinfection byproduct violations are not new, and they’re not unique to Watertown.
“It’s not an uncommon problem across the U.S.,” Mr. Rogers said.
Byproducts have been a problem for rural water users in Okmulgee County, within the Muscogee Nation lands east of Oklahoma City. Water plant operators there issue required notices as corrections are being studied.
In Columbia, a city of 125,000 in central Missouri, the switch from chlorination to using chloramine as a disinfectant has presented a different set of byproduct challenges. The chlorine and ammonia compound may be better than chlorine at reducing results like trihalomethanes, but it can still react with organic material.
Disinfection byproduct violations have stressed Michigan municipalities — Flint as it enters year nine of its lead crisis, and Detroit, an hour’s drive south.
In 2020, the latest year of compliance reports for New York water systems in the state health department’s database, 228 violations of maximum contaminant levels were reported across 121 water systems. Of those 228 violations, 85 were for disinfection byproducts.
At the southern edge of Franklin County, the village of Tupper Lake is all too familiar with byproducts. The Maddox Lane filtration and chlorination plant, situated on the east shore of Big Tupper Lake with a view of Mount Arab, stopped drawing water from the lake in 2018.
Mark M. Robillard, water and wastewater superintendent for the village, said the state health department recommended digging groundwater wells after continued violations of disinfection byproduct levels.
That involved building new water and power lines, a treatment station and tapping the ground 9 miles away on the other side of the lake. The village, which also supplies water for the town of Tupper Lake, thought the high organics, high byproducts problem was over when the two wells came online in 2018.
“We had perfectly clear water for one year,” Mr. Robillard said.
Then a new problem arose: too much iron.
Mr. Robillard, who has worked for the village for some 20 years, took over as water superintendent in 2010. Plant operators, he said, had started informally looking into alternatives to the lake or treatment process around 2005.
Now, after a multi-million dollar groundwater project and vacating Maddox Lane, the village will turn back to the lake. The filtration plant, which had hummed since 1952, has dusted over in the last four years.
Only one of the two wells is being used now, because iron levels from the other are so high, Mr. Robillard said.
On a trip to the wellfield near Pitchfork Pond this week, he pointed out trees that surround a hydrant for flushing from its adjacent well. The bark is orange.
With $4.8 million from the Environmental Facilities Corp., the village will redevelop the Maddox Lane site as a membrane filtration plant. Membrane filtration, sometimes called microfiltration, is primarily a physical process, whereas the granular activated carbon and sand filter beds being studied in Watertown work partly through chemical processes.
Membrane filtration uses a series of screens with increasingly smaller pore sizes to filter out contaminants, even smaller than micro particles.
The $4.8 million in Environmental Facilities money is part of nearly $300 million announced in November for water projects across the state. Mr. Robillard said the total cost of Tupper Lake’s filtration plant project could be around $8 or $9 million.
Like Watertown, the village is piloting its solution. A mobile membrane filtration unit is expected to arrive early next year. After testing and design phases, it could be another year before an upgraded plant opens, he said.
Mr. Robillard hopes to reuse the two wells. Now that the infrastructure is there, he doesn’t want to abandon them.
In the meantime, the wells will continue to pump water for the village and town while the lake awaits its opportunity.
LEGAL, SAFE
Named for its early reliance on the power of the Black River, Watertown began planning a municipal water system as early as 1821, five years after being incorporated as a village, according to a settlement history published by the Manufacturers Aid Association in 1876.
Planning was slow, but by 1828, trustees had appropriated $50 to bore for water on Factory Square. Then $200 was approved for an artesian well on Public Square. A “maliciously dropped” steel drill stopped the work on Public Square, the association wrote.
The well on Factory Square, as well as one on Sewall’s Island, provided water for years but were later dug too deep and abandoned.
Versions of water works groups formed and disbanded, and municipal water lacked permanence for another 30 years.
An overhaul of facilities in 1904 ushered city water into the 20th century. A new filtration plant. A cleared-out reservoir. The beginning of modern water treatment.
“Instead of the amber-colored fluid which they are so accustomed to, they will see a clear, limpid, colorless water,” a 1904 Times story teased to residents ahead of new upgrades. “They need not be afraid of it. They can even drink it. It will be the filtered water which they have looked for so long.”
By 1991, the Huntington Street complex had been extensively renovated, and the system now has the capacity to draw 15 million gallons of water a day.
As the system has grown, so has the list of regulations.
Every five years, the EPA is required to publish a list of unregulated contaminants, known as the Contaminant Candidate List, or CCL, that are “known or anticipated to occur” in public water systems. The agency then has to make a determination on at least five of the contaminants on the list each period. Existing standards require a review every six years under the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act and its major amendments.
Experts writing for the American Medical Association’s Journal of Ethics say the Safe Drinking Water Act “has proven instrumental” in setting regulations for safe water. But, they add, “the law delegates much of its monitoring requirements to states, creating, at times, a confusing and complicated system of standards.”
The lingo alone can get complicated. The maximum contaminant level, or MCL, for example, is the highest concentration allowed in a sample. That’s enforceable, that’s what triggers a violation. The MCLG — maximum contaminant level goal — is the highest level “at which there is “no known or anticipated adverse effect” on health, the EPA says. That’s not enforceable.
There are federal councils and advisory groups, networks of scientists across agencies. There are mandated “primary standards,” including for disinfection byproducts and microorganisms, and voluntary “secondary standards” related to odor and taste.
There are Unregulated Contaminant Rules. These do not have a maximum level that would lead to a violation, but water utilities are still required to periodically test for them.
And states have the power to enforce their own standards, if they are at least as strict as the EPA’s. In New York, oversight of drinking water regulations lies with the health department.
The state comptroller’s office in a 2017 water regulations report contended that the EPA is reluctant to address contamination issues only found in some parts of the country and that the agency moves too slowly when updating standards.
Many of New York’s drinking water standards match the EPA’s, including the maximum contaminant levels for disinfection byproducts. Others, like PFAS, are more stringent than federal standards.
“The legal limit for a contaminant reflects the level that protects human health and that water systems can achieve using the best available technology,” according to the EPA.
The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit aiming to “empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment,” challenges that approach.
The organization is perhaps best known for its annual “Dirty Dozen” guide of pesticides in produce and other lists of what it calls “clean” beauty and cleaning products. It also maintains a database of annual reports from about 50,000 water utilities in the U.S. and shares information about disinfection byproducts with hundreds of thousands of users on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The Environmental Working Group assigns its own contaminant limits based on various health data, and its limits are much more stringent than the federal legal standards.
The organization’s major criticisms of the EPA and the Safe Drinking Water Act are that “legal doesn’t necessarily mean safe” and that federal standards “aren’t keeping pace with the latest science on contaminants.”
Several existing regulated contaminants and procedures have been revised over the last 20 years. The latest six-year review, the third in 2016, recommended eight contaminants be considered for revisions, including disinfection byproducts. The National Drinking Water Advisory Council Working Group, under the EPA, will continue drafting a proposal for any revisions next year.
Mayor Smith, who is a physician assistant and paramedic, said tightening the standards that prompt violations is not a bad thing. While leading to potentially costly solutions, “it just means even cleaner and better water,” he said.
Turning on a faucet, the Environmental Working Group argues in updates on its website and on social media, can be “like pouring a cocktail of chemicals.” One Watertown resident during Monday’s city council meeting likened disinfection byproducts to “poisons.”
Mr. Rogers cautioned against that kind of language. Drinking water with an elevated disinfection byproduct level “is not the same as drinking a toxic chemical, certainly.” There are health risks associated with prolonged exposure, he said, and “the rules are put in place to minimize, greatly, those risks.”
According to the violation notices sent by the water department, the city’s situation is not an emergency. It’s not necessary for customers to boil water or take any other immediate action.
Posted with more details on the city’s website, the notices also say studies have suggested that drinking chlorinated water with byproduct levels in excess of the federal standard for 20 to 30 years is associated with an increased risk for certain types of cancer, low birth weight, miscarriages and birth defects.
“However, in each of the studies, how long and how frequently people actually drank the water, as well as how much trihalomethanes the water contained is not known for certain,” the notice states. “Therefore, we do not know for sure if the observed increases in risk for cancer and other health effects are due to trihalomethanes or some other factor.”
The study information appears on notices throughout the state under health department regulations.
“When you have violations that do occur from time to time, they’re basically to signify that there could be a problem,” Mr. Rogers said. “The problems that could develop from byproducts are long-term, and identifying it early, removing the problem, reduces the long-term exposure and allows the water to continue to be safe.”
People who don’t feel comfortable with the water from their taps have at-home options.
Activated carbon filters — similar to the GAC being studied for the city plant — are effective for removing disinfection byproducts and other contaminants in pitchers and faucets. But consumers should be aware of product instructions and use filters properly, Mr. Rogers said. That includes switching them out when directed.
For the long-term health and safety of the community, Mayor Smith said, a priority needs to be a public system that produces “good, solid, clean drinking water,” the water used to bathe, maintain our fields, fuel our industries and hydrate our bodies.
He has continued to oppose council approvals this year — including a $3.4 million deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club and engineering studies for replacing a third municipal swimming pool — when the city can take preventive steps to maintain safe water.
“Nobody wants to be the new Flint, Michigan,” he said. At least 12 people have died of Legionnaires’ disease from bacteria in the water from the Flint River, and thousands of people have been sickened by lead since 2014.
Watertown detected lead in samples in 2016, but the water department determined the elevated levels were only caused by plumbing in a handful of homes. There were no elevated lead levels in the raw river water or in the city’s treatment and distribution infrastructure, Ms. Murphy, the water superintendent, confirmed at the time. Even so, it required a violation notice to be sent to all users.
All contaminants are intertwined, Mr. Harvill said, and plant operators are striving to be in “simultaneous compliance” with rules for lead, copper, radium, asbestos, turbidity, removing organics and total coliform bacteria, which includes E. coli.
Meeting one contaminant standard is equally important as meeting any other, Mr. Harvill said, but for the immediate health of the public, total coliform is perhaps most critical. Prolonged noncompliance with total coliform standards could impact a mass amount of people, and quickly. Infectious strains of E. coli that don’t naturally live in the intestines can cause nausea and abdominal pain, and in severe cases, kidney failure.
That does not negate the seriousness of the byproducts or any other violation, though. Mr. Harvill said the byproduct pilots are designed to give the city the clearest picture of what will work. That, he reiterated, takes time.
“The process is not designed for rapid change,” Mr. Harvill said. “It’s meant to make you take it slow and do your homework.”
“The last thing we want to do is cause harm,” he added. “We are stewards of public health.”
