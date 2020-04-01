WATERTOWN — The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park announced Wednesday the passing of its eldest gray wolf, Kaja.
Zoo officials said she became noticeably ill last Wednesday, and was under close veterinary care. Unfortunately, she passed peacefully overnight at the zoo on Monday of cancer.
Kaja was born in March 2005 and became a permanent zoo resident in 2008 along with her lifelong mate, Keenai.
Over the years, she littered 30 pups — one, Luna, still resides at the zoo with Keenai — and others housed at various zoos across the country.
In the wild, a gray wolf’s average lifespan is between six to eight years. At 15 years old, Kaja lived a long life with Keenai, daughter Luna and all of the staff that cared for her.
“Kaja will be greatly missed by all especially those guests that had the chance to hear the ‘howling ballads’ by her, Keenai and Luna while at the zoo,” said Larry Sorel, zoo CEO and executive director. “Her life was symbolic of our great conservation efforts, as well as the amazing work of the zookeepers here. We are proud to have had her in our care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.