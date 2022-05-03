RHINEBECK — An Ulster County woman and her dog died Sunday after they were struck by a train in Rhinebeck, said Aaron Hicks, public information officer for state police Troop K.
Carrie A. Gemmell, 36, of Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hicks said.
At about 4:45 p.m. state police and Dutchess County sheriff’s deputies responded to Slate Dock Road, in the area of the railroad tracks, after receiving reports that a pedestrian was struck by a train.
The crash occurred about 200 yards north of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
An investigation determined that Gemmell was attempting to collect her dog as an Amtrak passenger train was heading southbound there. Gemmell and the dog were fatally struck by the train, Hicks said.
The Dutchess County Emergency Response Team responded and assisted on scene. The Mobile Crisis team also responded and rendered aid to the impacted family, Hicks said.
The train involved came to a stop after the accident, while the investigation was taking place.
All Amtrak trains were halted for several hours.
A LifeNet helicopter, that was placed on standby, was not needed.
While an Amtrak train was waiting at the Hudson train station, to receive permission to proceed south, some of the passengers became unruly, said Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore.
At about 7:55 p.m., Hudson Police responded to the train station at the request of Amtrak Police, after several passengers, who were becoming frustrated with the long wait, became unruly with train staff, with one adult female throwing items at them, Moore said.
Officers spoke with the passengers, which seemed to calm them down, Moore said.
All track restrictions were lifted, and all trains began running again at 9:09 p.m., according to Amtrak.
The investigation into the fatal accident remains ongoing, Hicks said.
