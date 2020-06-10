GENESEO – A man from Beaver Dams, Schuyler County, was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times inside the Walmart store in Geneseo.
Authorities said late Tuesday night that they had yet to uncover a motive for what they called an unprovoked attack.
Gregory Cunningham, 24, was charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony.
According to Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian, authorities received a report shortly before 4:30 p.m. of “a female victim screaming and a report of a knife.”
Responding officers found a 34-year-old female victim with multiple stab wounds in the upper body area.
The woman was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition Tuesday evening, said Osganian.
Osganian said officers recovered a knife from the scene.
“Larger than a pocket knife - it’s got a four-, five-inch blade,” he said. “We don’t believe he purchased it from the store. We believe he had it when he went to the store.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, though authorities have yet to uncover any motive or clear connection between Cunningham and the woman. Both were in the store as customers.
Officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from the store to piece together what happened after the stabbing.
The scene when officers arrived at the store was “chaotic,” said Osganian.
“A lot of people in the store, a lot of screaming,” he said. “At that time day, Walmart does have a fair number of people inside the store.”
Around 5:30 p.m. - around an hour after the initial call - officers led a handcuffed Cunningham out of the store. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray shorts. He appeared calm and followed officers instructions as they photographed his face, body and hands.
He didn’t have any obvious injuries.
Cunningham was transported to the Livingston County Jail on Tuesday evening and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning. The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office requested bail be set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond, said Osganian.
Geneseo police are leading the investigation into the incident with the assistance of the New York State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
Livingston County District Attorney Greg McCaffrey also responded to the scene. His office is assisting Geneseo police in its investigation, said Osganian.
