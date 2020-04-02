CICERO — State police arrested two women Wednesday after they allegedly coughed in the face of two Ollie’s Bargain Outlet employees and said they had coronavirus.
Lenaysia A Myles, 28, Syracuse, was charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felony, first degree harassment, class B misdemeanor, third degree menacing, class B misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of noxious material, class B misdemeanor.
Imani R. Huggins, 23, Cicero, was charged with first degree harassment, class B misdemeanor.
An investigation revealed that the two women were asked to leave the store on Frontage Road in the town. Before exiting, both women allegedly coughed on the employees and said they had the virus.
After leaving the store, one woman entered her vehicle and retrieved pepper spray. She then approached two Ollie’s employees who came out to the sidewalk to get the suspect’s plate number and sprayed them both with the pepper spray. The employees were not hurt.
The two women then fled the scene, but were stopped shortly after by a North Syracuse police officer who then turned them over to state police.
Ms. Myles was arraigned via Skype and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond.
Ms. Huggins was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Cicero Town Court on June 16 at 5 p.m.
