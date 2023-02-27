World Bank estimates $34B in damage from Turkish quakes

A Turkish national flag placed at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, on Feb. 12. Two massive earthquakes which killed over 24,000 people in Turkey are estimated to have cost $34.2 billion in physical damages, or about 4% of 2021 gross domestic product, according to a preliminary assessment by the World Bank. David Lombeida/Bloomberg

The two deadly earthquakes that devastated Turkey’s southeast early this month are estimated to have cost $34.2 billion in physical damages, or about 4% of 2021 gross domestic product, according to a preliminary assessment by the World Bank.

The lender will also revise its 2023 GDP forecast for Turkey down by half a percentage point from its initial 3.5%-4% estimate, World Bank Turkey Director Humberto Lopez told reporters on a call Monday after presenting the assessment.

