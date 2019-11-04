OGDENSBURG — City election results might not be available until sometime Thursday, according to St. Lawrence County Board of Elections Commissioner Thomas Nichols.
In Ogdensburg, there are two write-in candidates who have run a coordinated campaign that included rallies and mailings focused on informing voters how to cast write-in votes.
On election night, the Board of Elections will report the number of write-in votes cast in the mayoral and city council races but will not indicate who the recipients of those votes are.
Mr. Nichols cautioned anyone from making an assumption on election night, pointing out that many people spoil ballots when casting write-ins.
“We could get 2,400 write-in votes but extrapolating from that would be a bad mistake,” Mr. Nichols said.
On Thursday the Board of elections will conduct a hand count of the ballots and determine totals.
John Rishe, development director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is running as a write-in for city council, while Jeffery M. Skelly, owner of JMS Mechanicals is running as a write-in for mayor.
