MASSENA — A 13-year-old runaway from another township was behind the wheel of a truck that overturned Saturday evening near the Tractor Supply Co. store.
According to police, the youth struck a light pole on the Grove Street extension near Tractor Supply Co. and overturned.
He was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital complaining of head pain but had no visible injuries, police said.
Because the youth was from another jurisdiction, he was turned over to another police agency for action, but no further information could be provided because of the youth’s age.
Village of Massena Permanent Firefighters IAFF Local 2220 posted online a photo of the accident after responding to the scene at about 7:28 p.m.
“Your career and volunteer firefighters responded within minutes and arrived to find a single vehicle overturned, off the roadway,” the organization wrote in the online post. “Fire crews remained on scene while the tow company removed the vehicle to ensure no leaks, spills or fires occurred as the vehicle was moved and loaded.”
Earlier in the day, the department was called to a different type of scene — an individual stuck on the roof of a residence off Andrews Street in the village.
“Your career and volunteer firefighters quickly responded and arrived to find an individual on the roof of a residence who was unable to make it back down on a regular ground ladder,” it said in a Facebook posting that detailed the 4 p.m. call. “Crews utilized Tower 3 to safely and effectively retrieve the individual and lower them to the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.