WATERTOWN — Just about two months away from November’s election, Kollin J. Hardy, 20, has dropped out of the race for Philadelphia town supervisor.
Had he been elected, the Democratic candidate would have been one of the youngest town supervisors in New York state.
Mr. Hardy’s great-great-grandfather, George A. Hardy, served as town supervisor from 1934 to 1961.
“It was a goal of mine to be able to do the same work he did, and I felt like I could be a person to make that difference,” he said.
The young Mr. Hardy announced his withdrawal Tuesday in an email to various news outlets.
“The issues that we face every day as citizens in towns like Philadelphia are very important to me,” he wrote. “I just think that I have to gain more life experience to be able to give the residents the best leadership possible. At this point, I don’t feel like I am ready to make that four-year commitment it would take.”
A full-time student dual enrolled at both Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam, Mr. Hardy also volunteers with the Indian River Ambulance Service as an EMT and runs his own photography business.
After some soul-searching and thinking about such a big commitment, he said he has decided to focus on broadening his horizons for the time being.
“It’s become clear to me now that I’ve recently thought about it that its just not my time,” he said.
Mr. Hardy also said he may possibly move away to attend a new college in the future and develop more life skills, maybe even returning one day to give the run for town supervisor another go.
No longer campaigning for himself, Mr. Hardy will be throwing his support behind his more experienced former opponent, Deborah LaMora.
“In my opinion, the town is in great hands with someone that has several years of nursing experience, experience in negotiating and budget, and serves on many boards in Philadelphia, including being a current town board member,” he said in his statement Tuesday. “In November, although you will see me on the ballot, Ms. Deborah LaMora will have my vote.”
In previous statements, Ms. LaMora said she liked Mr. Hardy, but had her reservations about his lack of experience necessary for the position.
“I’ve know Kollin for many, many years, he’s a nice young man, but I do have some concerns,” she said in March. “Among these are the fact he does not own property in the town and has not attended any board meetings.”
Mr. Hardy has no reservations about Ms. LaMora for town supervisor, so much so that he said he considers her a friend and is around to help should she need it.
“I think her experience is going to back her up really well,” he said. “She has the necessary experience to bring what the town needs and, to quote her, keep it above water.”
Though he has announced he is dropping out of the race and will no longer be campaigning, Mr. Hardy will still appear on the ballot in November, leaving the small, but not impossible chance that he may still be elected to the position despite no longer seeking it. In such an event, he said he would likely resign.
Before signing off on his email, Mr. Hardy thanked those who had supported him and said he appreciated every single one.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Twenty-year-old Kollin J. Hardy, who would have been one of the youngest in the state to hold the position if elected, has dropped out of the race for Philadelphia town supervisor
n WHY: Mr. Hardy said he lacked the life experience for the job and would prefer to wait until a later time to consider a political run
n WHAT NOW: Mr. Hardy has thrown his support to his former opponent, Deborah LaMora, and said he would vote for her even though his name will remain on the November ballot
