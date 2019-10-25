WATERTOWN — A senior engineer, a mental health services coordinator, a senior planner, a couple media personalities and entrepreneurs are among the young professionals to join the ninth class of the 20 under 40 program.
NNY Business Magazine recently announced the 20 young professionals joining the 2019 class, people who have been recognized for their leadership, ongoing career growth and community service. The selection committee chose members of the newest class from 123 nominations for 80 nominees. They will be honored at a celebration luncheon presented in partnership with Morgia Wealth Management LLC at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown.
Holly C. Boname, editor of NNY Magazines, said she received more nominations for Lewis County candidates this year than in any other year, highlighting the workmanship and philanthropic nature of young professionals in the area. A few of the new class members work for organizations in Lowville, Croghan and Glenfield. Ms. Boname, a member of the selection committee, said she credit’s the Lewis County Leadership Institute and new leadership groups for helping generate strong nominees.
“This latest class of 20 under 40s is a great representation of young people who are committed to their communities through the north country,” said Alec Johnson, managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times, who also served on the selection committee. “As we selected this year’s recipients, we carefully considered the community involvement of each individual beyond their careers. This is a group of individuals who collectively make the north country a better place to live.”
Members of the 2019 20 under 40 class include Cassandra Buell, Lewis County Department of Planning; Jessica Caprara, J Murphy and Associates; Jessica Carpenter, Keystone Lumber & Building Supply; Anthony Curley, Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.; Kraig Everard, WPBS-TV; Joshua Fitzgerald, Lake Effect Tech; Jessica Frerichs, New York Air Brake; Alex Hazard, WWTI-ABC 50, Chard Hirschey, Buckingham Hardware and Great Outdoors; and Brayden McCarthy, Riverview Homes of Ogdensburg Inc.
Also included in the class are Shawn McCormick, Hilton Garden Inn Watertown/1000 Islands; Mitch McCormick, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County; Dave Missert Jr., A.J. Missert Inc.; Zachary Monroe, Boys & Girls Club of Massena; Jeff Nelson, WWNY-TV 7 News; Alicia Ruperd, Jefferson County Community Services; Jonathan Schell, Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust; Nicole Smith, Thousand Islands Battlefield Betties Roller Derby; Melissa Tousley, Tunes 92.5 & SM Photography, and Megan Whitney, Kinney Drugs.
“With so many nominations this year, the strength of the nominations really played an important role in the committee’s selection. Unfortunately, we had some amazing talented professionals that are widely known by the business and volunteer community, but the nominations didn’t go into detail about who, what and where their efforts were dedicated to,” Ms. Boname said. “I would like to remind nominators that when submitting to NNY Business magazine, make sure to dig up as much information about your nominee as possible, and if your person wasn’t selected this year, please make sure to submit again next year.”
Tickets to the award luncheon are $30 each and are available online at nnybizmag.com. Corporate tables of eight and 10 are available for $240 and $300, respectively, and also may be reserved online.
Watertown City Council member Sarah V. Compo, a member of the 2014 class of 20 under 40, will deliver the keynote address.
Profiles and photos of the 2019 20 under 40 class members will be published in the December issue of NNY Business, which will be unveiled at the luncheon.
This year’s selection committee also included John B. Johnson, CEO of Johnson Newspaper Corp. and copublisher of NNY Business; Brian Kelly, city editor of the Watertown Daily Times; Kylie Peck, CEO and president of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce; Brooke Rouse, CEO and president of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce; Shane Simser, Morgia Wealth Management; and Timothy P. Sweeney, general manager for Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM WBLH Radio.
