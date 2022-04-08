CARTHAGE — Following in a long line of Elks, Tyler A. Clemons, 26, was installed as 2022-23 Exalted Ruler of the Carthage Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1762 on April 2, making him the youngest ER in the history of the local lodge.
The Carthage native has lived here for his entire life. He said he joined the Elks as soon as he was eligible and has been a member for six years.
His father, Clay, is a past Exalted Ruler, having served exactly 20 years prior. The elder Mr. Clemens had the honor of installing the new Exalted Ruler. The new Elks leader’s grandfather, the late John Scott, was an Elk of the Year recipient and his uncle, Brian Scott, serves as state ritual chairman and is a past district deputy.
“I joined because my family has been so active in the organization for many years and at a young age I was able to see all of the amazing things that the organization does,” the younger Mr. Clemons said. “The impact that this organization has on our community and our members keeps me not just in the Elks as a member but in leadership roles because it’s certainly a worthy endeavor to be a part of. I am proud to follow in the footsteps of my family and look forward to contributing to the lodge’s incredible history.”
The new Exalted Ruler, who is employed by NBC Watertown as production director, started moving through the officer chairs as soon as the opportunity arose, going from Esquire to Lecturing Knight, Loyal Knight, Leading Knight and now Exalted Ruler.
“I was involved in leadership roles almost instantly after becoming a member,” Mr. Clemons said. “I started before I became an officer as our public relations chairman.”
He also took on additional roles of government relations chairman and major projects chairman.
In the community, he is a fire commissioner and volunteer firefighter for the Carthage/Wilna Fire District, a committee member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee and helps with various foundation and scholarship funds.
“I’m very honored and excited to begin my new role as Exalted Ruler,” Mr. Clemons said. “I look forward to bringing new events to the lodge to raise money for us to donate even more funds back to our community. I also plan on attempting to improve our lodge in ways that benefit the community as a whole and our membership alike.”
Serving with the new Exalted Ruler are Andrew Smith as Esteemed Leading Knight, Jason Hancock as Esteemed Loyal Knight, Michael Rohr as Esteemed Lecturing Knight, Thomas Brotherton Sr. as secretary, Lee Davis as five-year trustee, PER Aaron Fuller as Inner Guard, Douglas Heukrath as Tiler, Brian Scott as treasurer and Brendan Dooley as chaplain. Mr. Smith’s installation was also a family affair with his maternal grandfather, Randy Newman, doing the honors.
The Carthage Elks Lodge donates thousands of dollars to Carthage and surrounding communities through various programs such as the annual shoe party, golf tournament and the major projects event.
“People should join and support this organization because of its many uses in the community,” Mr. Clemons said. “We donate thousands upon thousands of dollars every year to various causes that directly impact our community. We have programs that help our schools, our kids, our veterans, our less fortunate, and so much more. Your membership can directly help us do even more in the community and I think everyone should be a member because we have so much to offer.”
To inquire about membership, email 1762carthageelkspr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.