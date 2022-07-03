WATERTOWN — The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently awarded $20,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the council reviews requests from tri-county nonprofits to fund projects or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition to researching and recommending grants, council members visit nonprofits to learn about grantee stewardship, community investment and leadership. The council received 27 funding proposals during the 2021-22 program year with six agencies invited to present requests to the full council.
Members delivered grant recommendations to the foundation’s board of directors during its recent quarterly meeting, and the board unanimously approved the full slate of grants.
“For over a decade now, students consistently find this program is one of the most transformative leadership experiences available. We know they have a greater understanding of and appreciation for their community through this experience,” Rande S. Richardson, foundation executive director, said in a statement. “These young adults will be more likely to give back and contribute wherever they ultimately land and have a head start equipped with the right skills.”
Council Vice Chair Anmolika Bolla, a third-year member and 2022 Watertown High School graduate, said this year’s YPC grant selection process was like no other, with an incredible grant pool blooming with diversity in all aspects.
“After months of thoughtful discussion and analysis, we could not be more proud,” Ms. Bolla said. “Each of our grant recipients can make a meaningful difference in our tri-county area.”
The following Youth Philanthropy Council grants were approved:
Jefferson County SPCA: $5,000 to help manage an overpopulation of feral cats through its trap, neuter and release, TNR program. Free-roaming cats are humanely trapped by community members and cat-colony managers, spayed or neutered, and returned to the place where they were living. Grant support will deploy TNR services to up to three smaller cat colonies, with approximately 60 cats, in Jefferson County.
Society of the United Helpers: $5,000 to support training and certification of up to eight direct support professionals to administer medications for adult residents with developmental, intellectual or brain injury disabilities who live in group homes. Training includes a 40-hour program and certification exam.
Adams Revitalization Committee: $4,500 to support architectural and design planning for a new community playground at the former Adams Elementary School off Wardwell Street. Project planning will require extensive research, collaboration, evaluation and community outreach.
The ESF College Foundation: $4,500 to support the Muskellunge Citizen Science program. The college is organizing a community of concerned anglers to participate in a tracking assessment and recovery of the St. Lawrence River muskellunge population. Grant funding will help purchase passive integrated transponder kits for participating anglers.
Canton Free Library: $1,000 to update the collection at the library’s Rensselaer Falls branch, which is one of just a few public spaces in the rural village and is known for being a second home to local teens and sometimes serves the local Amish community. Funding will help improve services and visibility for the one-room library.
Council Grants Committee Chair Katherine Banazek, a third-year member and 2022 South Jefferson High School graduate, noted how this year’s Youth Philanthropy Council has been exceptionally passionate, devoted and professional.
“The council exposes a diverse group of students to inspiring organizations in our local area, forming a lasting impact and value for philanthropy,” Ms. Banazek said in a statement. “The five selected projects were chosen for their ability to address critical issues facing our tri-county area, each focusing on a different facet of community need. Many worthy, impressive requests were presented to the council this year, but through hard work and careful deliberation, the council identified the projects with the most valuable impact.”
The Youth Philanthropy Council was chartered in 2010 to promote positive youth development and engage young people in meaningful activities that build their skills while educating them about community philanthropy and its impact on Northern New York.
A team of volunteers and foundation staff manage the program, including senior adviser Emily Sprague, a retired Watertown City School District teacher who also serves on the foundation’s board. Mrs. Sprague has volunteered to lead the program since its inception. Leslie Renzi, is a volunteer adviser who has helped mentor council students for the past three years. Mrs. Renzi’s son, Jude, is a council alumnus. Kraig Everard, the foundation’s director of stewardship and programs, serves as the staff adviser for the program.
The council’s grant program is made possible through support from Watertown Savings Bank, Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation, RBC Wealth Management and gifts made to the Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund. Since its inception, the council has awarded 122 grants totaling $205,070, and nearly 140 students from seven high schools have served as council members.
This year’s council included representatives from General Brown High School, South Jefferson High School and Watertown High School. Each council member is in their sophomore, junior or senior class.
General Brown High School members were sophomore Kaylee Fields and junior Lucas Lavarnway.
South Jefferson High School members were seniors Katherine Banazek, Hailyn Buker, Romi LaClair and Sidney Wheeler III, and juniors Zachary Blevins, Jack Buckingham, Jack Mangan and Owen Newton.
Watertown High School members were seniors Ella Arnott and Anmolika Bolla, and juniors Trey Augliano, Zachary Kilburn and Adelaide Weir.
The council reconvenes at the start of the new school year in September. It will accept 2023 funding proposals in the fall. Information about how to apply will be announced at that time.
