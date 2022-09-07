Zeldin sticks with Trump as campaign heats up

On the campaign trail for governor in 2021, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., stands for a photo with his wife, Diana Zeldin, and their two daughters, Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, outside of Watertown City Hall in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

ALBANY — As New York’s gubernatorial race heats up heading into the fall Democrats are hammering Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin over his relationship with former president Donald Trump.

The ex-commander in chief, embroiled in controversy after federal authorities retrieved confidential and top secret records from his Florida estate, appeared at a New Jersey fundraiser Sunday alongside Zeldin as he seeks campaign cash to bolster his bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.