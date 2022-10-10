Zeldin, daughters recount drive-by shooting

Gubernatorial candidate Lee M. Zeldin, left, a Republican congressman from Long Island, alongside Alison Esposito, candidate for lieutenant governor, at the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park in July. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

NEW YORK — New York gubernatorial candidate Lee M. Zeldin’s teen daughters recalled the heart-stopping fear they felt dialing 911 and racing to an upstairs bathroom as gunshots rang out near their Long Island home.

Twins Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, both 16, recounted the incident Monday as they joined their father marching in Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade.

Tribune Wire

