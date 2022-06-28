CQ-Roll Call
Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican nomination for governor and will face Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Zeldin had 43% when the AP called the race at 10:30 p.m.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was second with 24%.
