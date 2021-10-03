LOWVILLE — Zombies invaded the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Saturday to try to ‘kill’ participants on the run as the The United Prevention — UP! — Coalition of Lewis County hosted the Zombie Run/Walk.
The event, which included a Trunk or Treat and after party, was held to raise awareness about drug and alcohol abuse and prevention. Cassie Forbus, UP! coordinator, said the number of runners was down this year but there were more students participating as zombies who were provided with information about prevention.
‘It was a win,’ Ms. Forbus said. ‘I’m thankful we could provide a drug-free run and that the kids could get together after dealing with COVID.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.