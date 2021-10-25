Travel ban set to end Nov. 8 for visitors from 33 countries

Children under age 18 will not be required to be vaccinated to travel to the United States once officials lift a ban on international visitors; however, they will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, according to rules outlined Monday by the Biden administration.
With roughly two weeks to go before the United States lifts its travel ban on visitors from 33 countries, federal health officials offered more specifics for travelers and airlines before restrictions are lifted Nov. 8.
“With science and public health as our guide, the United States has developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel,” the White House said in a statement.
While children won’t be required to be vaccinated, most non-U.S. citizens and nonimmigrants arriving by air will have to show both proof of vaccination and proof of a negative coronavirus test taken at least three days before departure.
Federal health officials said an exception was made for children because many do not have access or are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
The new rules don’t require U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents to be vaccinated but do outline different testing requirements depending on their vaccine status. Those who have been vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken at least three days before their departure. Those who are unvaccinated must show proof of a test taken one day before their departure.
It will be up to airlines to verify a person’s vaccination and testing status, officials said. Many airlines already have systems that allow travelers to upload proof of a negative test and vaccine status.
“These are strict safety protocols that follow the science and public health to advance the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel,” a senior White House official said in a briefing with reporters.
The Biden administration announced in September it was replacing the travel ban on international visitors with a system that would rely on vaccination, testing and contact tracing for visitors wishing to come to the United States.
The announcement was welcomed by the travel industry, which has been pushing the administration for more than a year to lift the travel ban on travelers from 33 countries. With the ban in place, industry representatives feared the United States was losing ground to Europe, which began to ease travel restrictions for Americans this summer. Canada opened its borders to visitors from the United States who had been fully vaccinated on Aug. 9.
The administration has slowly been laying the groundwork for lifting the ban.
In January, President Donald Trump announced a plan to end the ban, saying it was unnecessary because beginning Jan. 26, international travelers would need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding U.S.-bound flights. But within days of taking office, the Biden administration reinstated the ban and added South Africa, and later India, to the list, citing the need to control the spread of variants.
In June, the White House formed working groups to help determine when to lift rules that banned international visitors to the United States from certain countries. The groups were to be led by the White House COVID-19 response team and the National Security Council. They also were to include representatives from the CDC and the Departments of State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and Transportation.
Under the restrictions, most foreign nationals who have been in the United Kingdom, several European Union countries, Brazil and China in the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter the United States. India was added to the list in May.
The White House also announced this month that it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on overland border crossings from Canada and Mexico. Officials said Monday they would release additional information about requirements those coming to the United States via land borders must follow.
