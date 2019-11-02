Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.