LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., is planning its 17th annual Home for the Holiday Festival Nov. 21 to 24.
The historical society is inviting businesses, organizations and individuals to decorate trees and/or wreaths.
The trees will be supplied by the society along with several strings of lights. For anyone wishing to decorate a wreath it is asked the wreath be supplied. The trees and wreaths will be auctioned off during the festival to raise money to benefit the society.
“We invite participants in our gingerbread house display to stretch their imagination,” according to a press release from the organization. “School classes are especially encouraged to participate.”
The historical society also is seeking raffle items from businesses and children’s toys that will be handed out during Santa’s visit at 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Those who would like to participate in the festival can contact Jerry Perrin at the society, 315-376-8957, or by emailing lewiscountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. The society is also looking for volunteers, especially to run the trains. Call Carmen Sweet at 315-783-2205 to volunteer.
There will be a display of gingerbread houses, raffle items and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, a program by the Adirondack Community Chorus.
The gift shop will be open for purchasing local history books, along with tickets for the upcoming 2020 Black River Valley Concert Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.