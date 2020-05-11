Troopers warn of fraudulent mask sales

Members of the public are asked to be on the lookout for fraudulent social media ads selling custom made COVID-19 facemasks via the internet. The New York State Police
in North Syracuse have received numerous reports of orders placed for custom facemasks via the internet in which payment is rendered, but the product ordered is never delivered as agreed. Attempts by customers to follow up with the seller have been met with no response, and the seller, in-turn blocking the account of the customer from further communication.
If you or someone you know has placed an order online for a facemask or made payment for a mask and feel as though you have been the victim of fraud; you are asked to provide your contact information to the State Police at 315-366-6000, in reference to the ongoing investigation by Trooper Schug (case-9539453) SP North Syracuse.
If you have any information pertaining to this social media profile or the individual using it, the State Police would like to speak with you regarding this case.
