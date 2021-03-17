MALONE — Village trustees agreed to close off a portion of Harrison Place to traffic, while the Gorman Building is removed, and passed a resolution to that effect, at a workshop Wednesday morning.
Mayor Andrea Dumas said the portion of Harrison Place from Duane Street to Main Street will be closed to traffic, while removal work is going on.
According to Dumas, the dates of the removal project are not yet known.
Dumas said by passing the motion the village can notify abutters and close off the street once Citizen Advocates receives necessary permits from the state for the removal.
Additionally, Dumas said the village office will notify the fire and police departments, in addition to Malone Central School District, of this decision.
Trustee Brian Langdon asked what buildings would be coming down as a result of this project.
The Gorman Building and an adjacent building that was also damaged by fire will be brought down, according to Dumas.
“Whatever that burned in the fire is coming down,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the village anticipates receiving official dates of when the removal project will take place once permits are issued for the project from the state’s Department of Transportation.
“We’ll get official dates once DOT gives them their final approval, but they want to have our plan in place so as soon as they can start mobilizing, they will be able to mobilize equipment,” Dumas said, “As soon as DOT gives them the go-ahead they will move along. Once they get the permit they will notify us and we will make sure the street gets closed.”
Dumas said Jane Street will still be open to traffic when the section of Harrison Place, by the Gorman Building, is closed off to vehicles.
According to Dumas, the village will cap off the water to the structures that are coming down in the next couple weeks.
Dumas said she believes the construction process will last between six to eight weeks once it gets started.
A structure fire gutted the Gorman Building, a four-story structure that had housed 30 tenants prior to the fire in July 2017.
The 2017 fire left one dead and dozens injured.
