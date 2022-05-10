MALONE — Village trustees heard from community members over their concerns about the future of health care services in the community at a meeting, Monday evening.
During the public comment portion of the meeting four area residents shared their thoughts with the board and expressed their desire to have some form of public meeting with representatives of Alice Hyde Medical Center moving forward.
According to Mayor Andrea M. Dumas, the village invited the hospital’s leadership team to attend the evening’s meeting but representatives from the hospital were unable to attend due to prior commitments.
A letter from Michelle LeBeau, president of Alice Hyde, Matthew L. Jones, the hospital’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Robert G. Main, Jr., the chair of the hospital’s board of directors, to village trustees, dated May 4, responded to the village’s invitation and a similar invitation from the Franklin County Legislature.
“While we are grateful for the opportunity to discuss the future of health care services in Malone and Franklin County and enthusiastic to share our vision with our community’s elected officials, we regret to inform you that, due to prior commitments, our executive leadership team is unable to accept your invitation,” the letter said, “Additionally, a prior commitment with the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, of which Michelle LeBeau is a board member, will prevent her from accepting an invitation to the June meeting of the Franklin County Board of legislators.”
The letter invited village trustees and county legislators to attend a meeting hosted by Alice Hyde Medical Center and the network’s leadership team in June at a time of mutual convenience.
“Our goal is to foster open and inclusive dialogue on these important issues, at a time and a place where a thorough and productive discussion can occur,” the letter said, “In this spirit, we would like to invite both the Malone Village Board of Trustees and the Franklin County Board of Legislators to a meeting hosted by AHMC and our Network Leadership Team.”
After hearing form members of the public in attendance at Monday’s meeting, Dumas said the village board would continue to work towards a public meeting with the hospital.
“Everybody wants to know what is going to happen so we can continue to move our hospital forward, we don’t want to see that facility close or get any smaller than it already is, we need to keep our community employed, we need to have services for our residents to have their needs taken care of, we do have an ageing population, and financial stress on many of our community members,” Dumas said, “This is going to be very stressful for people, having to find ways and means to get to Plattsburgh and Burlington to get medical attention.”
Trustee Matthew Boyea said he agreed with community members in attendance at the evening’s meeting that the public should be involved moving forward.
“I agree 100%, the public should be there,” Boyea said.
During an April meeting, village trustees raised concerns over the recent closure of the maternity ward at Alice Hyde in addition to concerns regarding other hospital departments.
On Monday night, Carla Cahill, of Malone, a retired nurse at Alice Hyde, voiced similar concerns with the management at Alice Hyde and the larger University of Vermont Health Network.
“I find this to be totally unacceptable, what is happening,” Cahill said, “The system has failed Malone, and they have failed Alice Hyde hospital.”
Specifically, Cahill pointed to the closing of the maternity ward and a lack of a general surgeon at the hospital as a failure to preserve access to health care services people need in their local area.
“They have failed in that because they have taken away services that we had and never replaced them,” Cahill said, “They have taken away general surgery and maternity, those two services are critical for our area.”
Cahill said without these services it is difficult for the hospital to provide adequate primary care.
“If you don’t have services you can’t take care of the people when they are ill,” Cahill said, “Primary care does not work in vacuum, they need the other specialty services, particularly general surgery in order to do their job.”
Additionally, Cahill said the emergency room does not replace the capabilities of a maternity ward.
“I am terribly distressed by what is happening here,” Cahill said, “If you have a woman in precipitous labor that goes to the emergency room, they can deliver that baby, but what if that baby has some problem, and what if the woman is hemorrhaging? There are so many other potential things that can occur in what you say is a normal delivery.”
Additionally, Cahill said it takes time to transfer patients to where the necessary surgical services are available.
“We have had instances where people have waited at the emergency room for hours waiting for a transfer,” Cahill said, “This is not acceptable.”
Cahill said she views the relationship between Alice Hyde and the UVM health network as not an affiliation or a merger but the result of an acquisition.
“They have acquired us and they are just driving us into the ground,” Cahill said, “There are just too many people that are going to suffer as a result of this, we have so many people who don’t have the wherewithal to get out of Malone and if those people get sick, what is going to happen to them?”
Cahill said other options were open to Alice Hyde prior to its affiliation with the UVM Health Network.
“There were other avenues, regardless of what the situation was there were other avenues,” Cahill said, “Saranac Lake probably 25-30 years ago or more hired a company, to come in and manage that hospital until it was back on its feet. Canton-Potsdam, a number of years ago, was in big trouble and they hired a new CEO who has done an outstanding job with their hospital.”
Cahill said she felt the issue was very personal for her due to her years working at the hospital.
“Alice Hyde has always been like my second home,” Cahill said, “For us to lose what we have had so much of in the past is a tragedy, an absolute tragedy.”
Mary Moore, of Burke, a former nurse at Alice Hyde, expressed similar concerns with changes at the hospital in Malone and its future in the community and whether it will be necessary to relocate in the future to get adequate medical care.
“Everybody is going to face that, if not right now then down the road,” Moore said, “I’ve had it and they have no right to have a meeting, it has to be public.”
Tom Schulz of Malone said the doctor he used to see at the hospital left and his current nurse practitioner is leaving too.
“We have lost so many doctors,” Boyea said, “Let’s face it, we have lost 20-25 doctors, there all over in Potsdam, it is a sad situation.”
Reached for comment following Monday’s meeting, Phillip A. Rau, a spokesperson for the Malone hospital, responded to interest from the village on a future public meeting between the community and the hospital.
“We continue to work with community leaders and elected officials to foster productive discussions on these important issues – and hearing from community members is a crucial part of that process,” Rau said, “Ensuring that members of the communities we serve have the opportunity to share feedback ask questions, and express concerns is something we take very seriously.”
Rau said the hospital’s leadership team interacts with the community and hears their concerns regularly.
“It’s also work that Alice Hyde’s leadership team does every single day – from calls and meetings with patients, to conversations with community members at the grocery store,” Rau said, “We are proud to serve a community that is so deeply invested in our local hospital, and our goal is to foster open and inclusive dialogue on these important issues.”
Rau reiterated the medical center’s commitment to the Franklin County Community.
“While Alice Hyde looks different today than it did 20, 10, or even five years ago, one thing that remains the same is our commitment to caring for our communities while putting the safety of our patients first every day,” Rau said, “As we adapt to changing needs and emerging challenges, our first priority is always ensuring that we have the people and the partnerships in place to connect members of our community with the care they need, in a timely and safe manner.”
Trustee Brian S. Langdon, who is retired from Alice Hyde, shared his concerns with other trustees.
“It’s very sad to see what is going on,” Langdon said, “They have failed this community, taking away services, taking away surgical procedures. We have lost 20 plus doctors in this community and they are not being replaced, what they are doing is bringing in these local doctors to the emergency room, they are only there for 12-16 hours, whatever, and out the door they go.”
Langdon said it was difficult for a community with an ageing population to face these health care issues, adding these concerns impact house sales, tax revenue and retail spending within a village.
“Basic things are getting terribly expensive, if you don’t have health insurance hang onto your pants because I am telling you, you are going to pay dearly,” Langdon said.
Trustee C. Archie McKee described the hospital situation as something that is terribly important to the village board.
“That hospital sits in the village of Malone and services the greater community of Malone, it is important that we know what is going on,” McKee said.
McKee proposed holding a work session to further discuss the matter.
“I don’t know where this invitation or scheduling of a meeting is going to go, and I have my doubts that it is going to result in an open meeting with the public. If that were the case it would be even better, the hospital ought to hear the questions the community has,” McKee said, “But if it is not I think the village board should be prepared to ask specific questions of the hospital about the various things that have occurred, the various changes in services.”
McKee said the public should be involved in such a work session.
“I think we should invite the community to attend that work session and bring to us specific questions, not rumors, specific questions about what has occurred at this hospital, what has required them to act in the way that they have and where we are going in the future.”
Todd Weber of Malone also expressed concerns about the loss of staff at the medical facility.
“Everybody around this town is saying what these people are saying, you could die living here,” Weber said, “I hope we can get some answers out of them, I don’t know if there is a local fix.”
