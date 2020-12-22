OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Dec. 22, that 46 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,146.
“In addition to the ever-increasing number of people in Oswego County who are becoming infected with the coronavirus, we are sad to report today that we have lost two more of our residents to the disease,” said Huang. “I would like to express our condolences to their families and friends.”
He reported that, in the week before Halloween, there were less than three dozen new positive cases announced. “Since then, we have seen ever-increasing weekly cases,” he said. “From slightly over 100 cases a week after Halloween, to more than 250 a week in the middle of November, to around 400 cases every week in December. In the most recent weeks, death tolls have now come with these soaring cases.
“Please, protect yourselves, your loved ones and your neighbors,” he continued. “I urge you to avoid non-essential gatherings and keep holiday celebrations within your own household. Continue to social distance, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that the coronavirus is rampant throughout the county and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department, practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules to help us all get on the other side of this.”
Officials are also urging people to get their flu shots if they haven’t already done so. “With the continuous and rapid increases of COVID-19, our health care resources are becoming stressed,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Getting a flu shot is more important than ever now in Oswego County.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 22.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 98,490
Total - of positive cases: 3,146
Total - of positive cases released: 2,478
Total deaths: 27
Total - of positive cases active: 641
Total - of negative results: 94,492
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,478
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday if you have any questions. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
