WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20 at the town of Rodman Municipal Building, 12509 School St., Rodman. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting.
Special Sections & Promotions
Latest News
- Village of Canton to purchase Midtown Plaza
- Basketball playoffs: Saranac rides last run past Gouverneur, Potsdam advances
- Councilwoman Ruggiero running for Watertown mayor
- High school boys basketball: Potsdam reverses Beekmantown in state Class B opener
- City will pay for electrical repairs at Thompson Park golf clubhouse
- Suspect arrested in Rossie murder expected to also be charged with Gouverneur murder
- High school girls basketball: Saranac rides last run to state victory over Gouverneur; Potsdam boys advance
- Blotter: Recent Watertown police activity
Most Popular
-
Family responds to release of relative accused of murder, DA says another suspect eyed
-
Ogdensburg’s motion to dismiss Macks’ defamation lawsuit denied
-
DA says Rossie homicide case linked to Gouverneur murder; original suspect not the killer
-
Eating In Upstate: Boondocks Restaurant
-
Former Gouverneur murder suspect may end up as witness in case against new suspect
Classifieds
- GOLDEN RETRIEVER Puppies AKC - Born 1-14-23 first shots deworming
- NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF JEFFERSON DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR, ARGENT SECURITIES INC.
- AKC LABRADOR Retrievers, 1m & 1f - black, Shots, vet
- HUSKIE PUPS
- Empire State Bottle Collectors Associations 51st Annual ANTIQUES & BOTTLES
- SQUARE BALES- Never rained on feed $2.50/ea. Bedding $1.00/ea/ Call
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
- STANDARD POODLE Puppies. Ready for forever homes March 1st. We
- LAB PUPPY- Adorable female! Ready to go! Asking $400. Call
- Vivint. Smart security. Professionally installed. One connected system for total
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.