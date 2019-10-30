WEST CARTHAGE — The annual Turkey Bowl will be played at noon Saturday at the Danny Dorchester Memorial Field at Donald F. Getman Memorial Park, 23 Franklin St.
The touch football game pits the Carthage and West Carthage teams against one another. The game raises money to help people in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties through contributions to Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
This year’s honorary cancer survivors are Laurie Simser, Natural Bridge; Bobbie Cheal, Natural Bridge; David Ward, Carthage; Jim Taylor, Natural Bridge; Kathy McIntosh, Lowville; and Scott Benson, Carthage. They will lead the halftime Jana Patchin Walk of Hope which all cancer survivors are invited to join.
Concessions will be sold at the Anna Rounds Snack Shack.
After the game will be an awards dinner and dancing at the Carthage Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., Carthage. The dinner is booked but the public is welcome to come for the dance at 9:30 p.m. with music by Tough Luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.