Team sponsored by Twin Pines Quick Stop rose from the lowest seed to successfully defend its High School Division playoff title on the final night of the 2020 Northern New York Box Lacrosse season. Coached by Brian Newtown, team members included; Noah Adams, Johnny Bryce, Jonah Burnett, Zaden LaVare, Kadin McGaheran, Quinn McGaheran, Carl Moore, Mike Moore, Nick Morrell, Brayden Robert, Xavier Shattuck and Alex Worden. Alain St. Pierre/CO

