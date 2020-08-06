BRASHER FALLS - The lowest seed came away with the top prize in the High School Division playoffs as the 30th Northern New York Box Lacrosse season drew to a close Thursday night at the Tri-Town Community Center.
In a championship game matchup of two teams that finished tied at the bottom of the regular season standings with 1-5 records before pulling off semifinal round upsets against the top two seeds this past Wednesday, fourth-seeded Twin Pines Quick Stop overcame an early 4-0 deficit to down third-seeded Alpine Seed 12-9 and successfully defend its playoff title. The consolation game played earlier in the evening saw second-seeded Villnave Construction drop top-seeded Dow Electric 12-7.
The final night of the 2020 season, which was played following strict health and safety guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, opened with Massena Savings and Loan battling Town Line Market to a 21-21 tie in the Elementary Division finale.
Nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards were sponsored by the WB Goodnow Agency throughout the season.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Twin Pines Quick Stop 12, Alpine Seed 9: Noah Adams saved his most productive outing of the season for last as he struck for six goals to earn Player of the Game status in the winning effort as Twin Pines finished at 3-5. Future SUNY Potsdam lacrosse teammate Nick Morrell tallied three goals and two assists. Kayden McGaharen chipped in two goals and Xavier Shattuck fashioned a goal and two assists.
Drew Smutz recorded two assists as Player of the Game for Alpine Seed (2-6). Chase Cameron led the way offensively with five goals while Jarrett St. Hilaire, Matt Phippen and Michael Saber all netted singletons.
Villnave Construction 12, Dow Electric 7: Player of the Game Ethan LaRock scored two goals as part of balanced offensive effort for Villnave Construction (6-2). Kamden Coughlin generated four goals. Myles Bordeleau (1 assist) and Collin Sirles contributed two goals each followed by Logan Premo and Ryan Letham with one apiece while Ben Rogers earned a pair of assists.
CJ Cox had a goal in being named Player of the Game for Dow Electric (5-3). Jayden Ashley delivered three goals while Mason Frary and Merrick Frary each scored once.
All three netminders once again stood tall through the course of the High School Division games as Cash Feeley turned aside 29 shots and contributed three key assists for Twin Pines Quick Stop that helped spark a second-half turnaround from a 6-4 halftime deficit. Ashton Adams recorded 21 stops and an assist while Michael Moore turned aside eight of the shots he faced in the consolation game.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Massena Savings and Loan 21, Town Line Market 21: Cayne Foster netted his first goal of the season in being named Player of the Game for Massena Savings and Loan (2-3-3). Xavier Clookey broke through for seven goals. Kane Smith and Cash Foster notched four apiece followed by Evan Smith with two. Ali Smith chipped in a singleton and Peytin Cox connected for her first of the summer.
For Town Line Market (3-2-3), Player of the Game Breyden LaVare struck for three goals. Olin Smith found the back of the net with the ball six times. Brayden Ashley scored another three goals followed by Wyatt Zender and Landon Maxwell with two goals each. Flynn Mitchell, Brooke Robert, Will Cootware, Kain LaFave and Alphonse Domino all finished with one.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
The lower seeds got the upper hand in the semifinals of the High School Division playoffs Wednesday night.
Though they both wound up going 1-5 through six regular season games, Twin Pines Quick Stop and Alpine Seed earned a chance to play for the playoff title by pulling away to respective wins over top-seeded Dow Electric and second-seeded Villnave Construction, who had finished tied atop the final standings at 5-1.
The Elementary Division matchup saw Town Line Market outlast Massena Savings and Loan 24-23.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Twin Pines Quick Stop 14, Dow Electric 8: Player of the Game Nick Morrell sparked the upset win with four goals and two assists. Noah Adams chipped in three goals and a solo helper. Jonah Burnett netted a pair of goals and Carl Moore logged two assists.
For Dow Electric, goaltender Cash Feeley, who finished with 33 saves and three assists through the two High School Division games, was named Player of the Game. Damien Ashley paced the offense with two goals. Mason Frary produced a goal and assist.
Alpine Seed 14, Villnave Construction 5: Drew Smutz led a balanced offense with three goals in being named Player of the Game for Alpine Seed. Chase Cameron tallied three goals and an assist while Gabe Hornung struck for a pair of goals.
Player of the Game Ryan Letham and Kamden Coughlin connected for two goals apiece in the losing cause while Ben Rogers recorded a pair of assists.
Ashton Adams blocked 29 shots, scored two goals and helped set up another tending goal in the two games while Michael Moore made seven saves working the crease in the first game.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Town Line Market 24, Massena Savings and Loan 23: Jack Goodrich led a potent Town Line Market offense with six goals to earn Player of the Game status. Alphonse Domino contributed five goals while Ethan Smith and Brayden Ashley both found the back of the net twice and Dreyden LaVare scored once.
For Massena Savings and Loan, Bradley Bryant notched three goals in being named Player of the Game. Xavier Clookey led the way offensively with seven goals and three assists. AJ Saber fashioned three goals and an assist. Kane Smith had a goal and season-high three assists. Evan Phippen added two goals. Trenton Cayea finished with a goal and assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.